Splatoon 3’s Big Run Event To Offer Special Badge To High Scorers

Tomorrow will be a big day for Splatoon 3 fans. Why? Because tomorrow is the debut of the Big Run event! This extension of the Salmon Run Mode will feature the Salmonids invading the Splatlands, and as a result, some of the maps you usually go into for modes like Turf War will get a Salmon Run makeover! You’ll need to work together with your teammates to beat back the Salmonids and send them out of their migratory ways to save the Splatlands! It’ll be a 3-day event, so you can jump in when you’re free and start getting those profitable eggs!

As you may recall, some rewards are already revealed for how well you do in the Big Run. If you are in the top percentage of players who have scored during these matches, you’ll get a special trophy that you can put in your locker. Something nice and shiny to show off how good you are at collecting golden eggs.

But now, Squid Research Labs has revealed that there will be an easier reward to get in the Big Run. If you get a high score on a single shift, you’ll get a badge that you can put on your customized ID. It’s a simple thing, but you’ll know you’ve earned it if you receive one. Plus, as they note, if you don’t get one in the current Big Run event, you can try again next time!

SRL Fashion Desk here! With the Big Run tomorrow, we wanted to let you know that you can earn a special Big Run badge for your Splashtag! You just need a top high score on a single shift—no fancy job title required. And if you don't get it this time, you can try again next time. pic.twitter.com/mTT2X6Ae7V — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) December 8, 2022

So now you have multiple reasons to play Big Run when it debuts tomorrow. It’ll be a new mode in Splatoon 3 for you to try out, you’ll get multiple rewards if you score high enough, and it’s something fresh to do with your friends! If nothing else, you’re probably curious about how it’ll look and feel. Right?

The Big Run is one of many things that have been changing in the game lately. The “Chill Season” content debuted a week ago, and fans have been loving the new gear, weapons, emotes, etc., that has come out already. The good news is that the changes will keep coming. Big Run is one of those changes, but you’ll also get new stages, more cards for Tableturf battles, and even more gear and weapons once the time is right.

Nintendo is doing more than ever to ensure that the game stays fresh and that people have a reason to keep playing it long after launch. Time will tell what gamers think of the Big Run mode, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they liked it.

Source: Twitter