Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Confirmed For Next Winter

Final Fantasy fans were overjoyed to find Square Enix returning and delivering a remake of Final Fantasy VII. This was one of the most cherished and beloved installments for the entire franchise. So after years of pleas from fans, it was a delightful surprise when Square Enix unveiled a remake during E3 2015. But the game wouldn’t find an immediate release into the marketplace. Instead, the first part of this game remake wasn’t available for players to pick up until 2020.

Since this game was such a beloved masterpiece by fans, it was a remake project Square Enix carefully took on. Likewise, the game remake would have been too large for an entire single release. As a result, the studio opted to make the game in parts, with the first game being available today. But we had since been alerted that the next section of the game remake would be dubbed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. That particular game installment was highlighted in a tweet from Square Enix that showcased what games are heading into the marketplace. For Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you might not see this title until 2024.

Want to treat yourself with a little holiday present or see what’s coming up in the New Year?



Check out these recent releases and future titles. What are you most excited to play? pic.twitter.com/81NWyOT9wy — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) December 7, 2022

The tweet highlights several games, and with it comes a few slated launch windows. But for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix only slated that the game would be released next winter. That means, at the earliest, we wouldn’t see the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake until the very end of 2023. Otherwise, it’s a game we’ll find heading into the marketplace sometime in early 2024. For now, it’s a waiting game to see just what specific date is attached to the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Fortunately, there is plenty of time to go back and enjoy the first part of Cloud’s epic adventure. Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available to pick up and enjoy on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, if you want to step even further back to get the prequel experience of Final Fantasy VII, then there’s a game worth checking out when it releases this very month.

That game is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion. This particular title offers a prequel narrative before the events of Final Fantasy VII that doesn’t follow Cloud as the protagonist. Initially, the game launched back in 2007 exclusively for the PlayStation Portable. But now, on December 13, 2022, players will get a chance to either enjoy this game again or for the first time on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Source