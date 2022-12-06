Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Footage Shows Graphics Comparison

Final Fantasy fans are never in any shortage of new games to enjoy. Through the onslaught of new mainline installments and spin-offs, there’s typically something new to enjoy without too much of a gap between releases. We’re nearing the end of 2022, and yet we still have a new thrilling video game release to get our hands on. Later this month, we’ll be receiving the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion release. If you haven’t played the original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII title released back in 2007, here’s your chance to give it a go on modern platforms.

Today a new video upload landed on the IGN YouTube channel, which highlights the graphics comparison between the original title’s release and the upcoming remaster. If you don’t recall this game in general, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII was released back in 2007. The game acted as a prequel to the ever-popular and beloved Final Fantasy VII installment. Here we took the role of Zack Fair, a member of SOLDIER who was tasked with finding a missing member of the organization, Genesis Rapsodos.

Unfortunately, the game was only ever released on the Sony PlayStation Portable. While Sony’s portable gaming handheld was popular, there were bound to be plenty of players out there who didn’t have access to the handheld. With Final Fantasy VII Remake receiving its first part, fans can step further back in time and see the events unfold prior to the start of Final Fantasy VII. As you can see from the video footage posted above, there is quite a dramatic increase in the visual department.

This is not a full remake of the game. Instead, you’ll find that the developers opted for a remaster as there is already previously used data that was used to make Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. But the creative director, Tetsuya Nomura, the game is more of a remake than what we typically see from other remastered games. Regardless, you’ll soon get the chance to play through this game campaign yourself.

Currently, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is set to launch on December 13, 2022, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. If you want a bit more in-depth look into the game, there was recently a video uploaded showcasing the first fifteen minutes of the game’s opening sequence, which you can check out here. Again, the video above will highlight the visual enhancements made to the game compared to its original PlayStation Portable release.

