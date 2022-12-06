Everything New In Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Update

Alrighty forks! The time is here! The Disney Dreamlight Valley update is ready to go and we are excited to talk about all of it with you. So much more than we first thought would be dropped in this update was added…including Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. So below, we are going to be sharing a detailed list from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website of everything that is available in the new update…including some exciting Christmas things for the holiday season.

Shrink down for a new Realm adventure!

It’s no secret that a new Realm door is unlocking in the Dream Castle – this time leading you to Bonnie’s room, the current safe haven for a familiar pair of toy-sized heroes; Buzz Lightyear and Woody! What’s more unique is that when entering this Realm, you may find things larger than life – or that you’ve shrunken down to toy-size! For a sneak-peek of what awaits you, check out our previously released trailer shared during the 2022 games showcase at the D23 Expo!

Once Buzz and Woody return to the Village, you will help Woody learn the magic of childhood memories and help Buzz as he enlists the support of Dreamlight Valley’s residents to establish its first Star Command outpost. You’re also in for a surprise as you help uncover the source behind some village mischief alongside Donald Duck, culminating in a new resident from beyond the stars!

A new Star Path begins!

In addition to decorating your Villages with homes for our new heroes from Disney’s Toy Story, you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to get into a festive mood with the release of the new Festive Star Path, filled to the brim with new and exclusive items to help you get cozy and warm in Dreamlight Valley.

Besides new clothing, furniture, and accessories, the Festive Star Path also includes the all-new Dream Styles feature that allows you to outfit both Mickey Mouse and Merlin in special festive “Dream Style” holiday fashions.

Seasonal Content

Will you build a snowman, explore the chilly peaks of Frosted Heights, or discover new festive recipes with all your Disney and Pixar friends as you celebrate the holidays together? It’s up to you in Missions in Uncharted Space – but know that we’re not stopping there. With the holidays on the horizon, you can expect festive activities later this December to celebrate the season of giving!

Community Driven Changes

We’re so excited to share this absolutely story and content packed second update with our fans – but what’s more is that we’ve also made sure to listen to your thoughts and take the time to shape the game with our players feedback in mind. Here’s just a few of the changes and additions that you can expect in this Update:

– We’ve added a Day/Night toggle so that fans from every time zone can choose to enjoy Dreamlight Valley’s sunsets and sunrises as they choose! This is a visual change only, and will not affect gameplay.

– Dress your best for the holiday season – new seasonally themed makeup has been added to the makeup category.

– Up your efficiency! Brand new Royal Tool enchantments for Shovel, Fishing Rod, and Pickaxe.

– Have a favorite memory? Highlight it in a special Memory Frame that was delivered directly to your player inventory!

– Previously unlocked by players in our Wishlist Campaign – the first Character Skins are available in the Valley! You can find two new ‘Dreamlight Styles’ for Merlin and Mickey available in the Festive Star Path.

– Worried about the environmental concerns of leaving your lights on in your home? You can now toggle floor/wall lights on and off.

– You can now hang out with Ariel! We can’t wait to see your adventures together.

– It looks like Kristoff expanded his stall offerings – you’ll now find other purchasable materials on sale, including iron ingots.

– Want to unlock your entire Star Path immediately? Optional Moonstone packages are now available for purchase.

– Steam Deck users, rejoice! Disney Dreamlight Valley has been officially verified as fully compatible with Steam Deck.

– Socks.

– More surprises to come later this update!

Bug issues and resolution

Along with this update, we’ll be releasing a variety of bug fixes and improvements for many top issues reported by the Disney Dreamlight Valley Community. A huge thank you once again to everyone who has taken the time to report issues they’ve run into, and for everyone’s patience as we resolved them. As the game is still in early access, we will continue to do our best to address issues as they occur, and proactively prevent further bugs. See below for the lists of changes we previously noted in yesterday’s patch notes:

IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATION

– We are now fully compatible with Steam Deck and verified by Steam.

– Optimized game stability on all platforms. In particular, we put a considerable focus on optimizing the experience on Nintendo Switch, which players should find smoother now. We will continue to evaluate the performance of each platform and push for further improvements and optimizations in upcoming updates as part of Early Access.

– It’s getting chilly outside, so we’ve updated many of the fireplaces in Dreamlight Valley to allow you to manually light them. Exceptions include the Horned Tavern Fireplace, Cozy Fireplace, Antique Furnace, and Celestial Fireplace.

– Kristoff has expanded the inventory of his stall to include a wider range of items (Pssst… there may be some iron ingots in there).

– Improved wood distribution across all biomes. This change will make it so that the wood you find in each biome feels less random. While spawn rates will be slightly less frequent than before, each biome will now have a fixed set of wood that can spawn and will appear in consistent amounts, taking the guesswork out of gathering.

– Buffed critter stomachs to allow for even more treat sharing. It is now possible to feed critters multiple times per day.

– Reduced game loading times across all platforms.

– Reduced game installation size.

– Improved the loading of in-game assets to provide players with better performance.

– Deployed optimizations to reduce chances of frame drops which were caused by certain animations.

– Improved performance and memory usage of large gardens (50+ plants) while gardening.

– Removed “dried plant” VFX to improve game performance.

– Optimized various VFX to improve game performance.

– Fixed memory leaks which led to reduced performance and crashes in certain circumstances.

– Improved Item limits feedback in Furniture Edit Mode by adding a second on-screen counter. The top counter tracks the number of different items placed in the Valley, while the bottom counter tracks the total number of items, including duplicates. This should provide more clarity when reaching these limits, as like before, hitting either limit will prevent players from placing any more items in their Valley – unique items or total items respectively – until they remove items to make space.

BUG FIXES

– All avatars now have the same animation speeds. Specifically, you will notice that crop watering and cooking animations have been updated to reflect this.

– We’ve confirmed that critters are not conspiring against you. Critters that have been befriended through feeding will now correctly appear in the Collection menu.

– Camera-shy no more! The avatar will now always look at the camera when in selfie mode.

– Fixed a soft-lock which sometimes occurred when pressing the Return to Title Screen button.

– The Collection menu now updates correctly when new resources are collected.

– “A Deal with Ursula” quest: Players who previously had picked up the Dark Crystal should now be able to complete the quest.

– “Photo Fervor” quest: The Elephant Graveyard can now be properly photographed.

– “The Dreamlight Fountain” quest: The Celebration Ribbon will now be properly recognized when placed close to the fountain.

– “Part of His World” quest: Players who were encountering a blocker will find the Nautilus consumable has been given back, which should unlock progression.

– “Lair Sweet Lair” quest: When Goofy redecorated his house, he accidentally misplaced a quest-critical piece of paper. It has been recovered and returned to its expected position in his house.

– “Peacemakers” quest: Improved collision issues with palm trees to reduce the chance of Leader Shards and other items getting caught in them.

Source.