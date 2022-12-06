Disney Dreamlight Valley Is Now Verified On The Steam Deck

Today a new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley rolled out…which isn’t the only exciting thing. Not only did they bring Toy Story but they also brought us Lilo and Stitch just in time for Christmas – so looks like I’ll be binging the game to get Stitch who is my favorite character…anyways, there were many bug fixes, improvements, and tweaks, which I will share a short list of bug fixes below but first off the next piece of exciting news is the game is now Steam Deck verified.

The Steam Deck is one console that we don’t seem to hear enough about, not only is it a mini PC that plays all your Steam games, but it is basically a larger Nintendo Switch style gaming handheld console. It is great for taking your PC games on the go with you while you travel. Not only that but you can download Windows and connect a keyboard and mouse…turning it into a small PC.

Now that Disney Dreamlight Valley is verified on the Steam Deck, that means you can easily download Disney Dreamlight Valley from the Steam store while it is still in Early Access and play it without any problems or fail. This is really exciting for those who want to play the game on their Steam Deck, especially if that console is the one you travel with versus any other handheld console.

A Quick List Of Patch Notes

Improvements & Optimizations

We are now fully compatible with Steam Deck and verified by Steam.

Optimized game stability on all platforms. In particular, we put a considerable focus on optimizing the experience on Nintendo Switch, which players should find smoother now. We will continue to evaluate the performance of each platform and push for further improvements and optimizations in upcoming updates as part of Early Access.

It’s getting chilly outside, so we’ve updated many of the fireplaces in Dreamlight Valley to allow you to manually light them. Exceptions include the Horned Tavern Fireplace, Cozy Fireplace, Antique Furnace, and Celestial Fireplace.

Kristoff has expanded the inventory of his stall to include a wider range of items (Pssst… there may be some iron ingots in there).

Improved wood distribution across all biomes. This change will make it so that the wood you find in each biome feels less random. While spawn rates will be slightly less frequent than before, each biome will now have a fixed set of wood that can spawn and will appear in consistent amounts, taking the guesswork out of gathering.

Buffed critter stomachs to allow for even more treat sharing. It is now possible to feed critters multiple times per day.

Reduced game loading times across all platforms.

Reduced game installation size.

Improved the loading of in-game assets to provide players with better performance.

Deployed optimizations to reduce chances of frame drops which were caused by certain animations.

Improved performance and memory usage of large gardens (50+ plants) while gardening.

Removed “dried plant” VFX to improve game performance.

Optimized various VFX to improve game performance.

Fixed memory leaks which led to reduced performance and crashes in certain circumstances.

Improved Item limits feedback in Furniture Edit Mode by adding a second on-screen counter. The top counter tracks the number of different items placed in the Valley, while the bottom counter tracks the total number of items, including duplicates. This should provide more clarity when reaching these limits, as like before, hitting either limit will prevent players from placing any more items in their Valley – unique items or total items respectively – until they remove items to make space.

Bug Fixes

All avatars now have the same animation speeds. Specifically, you will notice that crop watering and cooking animations have been updated to reflect this.

We’ve confirmed that critters are not conspiring against you. Critters that have been befriended through feeding will now correctly appear in the Collection menu.

Camera-shy no more! The avatar will now always look at the camera when in selfie mode.

Fixed a soft lock which sometimes occurred when pressing the Return to Title Screen button.

The Collection menu now updates correctly when new resources are collected.

“A Deal with Ursula” quest: Players who previously had picked up the Dark Crystal should now be able to complete the quest.

“Photo Fervor” quest: The Elephant Graveyard can now be properly photographed.

“The Dreamlight Fountain” quest: The Celebration Ribbon will now be properly recognized when placed close to the fountain.

“Part of His World” quest: Players who were encountering a blocker will find the Nautilus consumable has been given back, which should unlock progression.

“Lair Sweet Lair” quest: When Goofy redecorated his house, he accidentally misplaced a quest-critical piece of paper. It has been recovered and returned to its expected position in his house.

“Peacemakers” quest: Improved collision issues with palm trees to reduce the chance of Leader Shards and other items getting caught in them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, or play it via Xbox Game Pass.

