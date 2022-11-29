Disney Dreamlight Valley Is Coming To Mac App Store This December

Today Gamesoft delivered the best news to Disney Dreamlight Valley players who own Macs…as the game will be available on the Mac App Store on December 6, the same day as the Toy Story update. Gamesoft has really been bringing us as much as they possibly can with this game considering how far it has come since first launching in early access…not to mention the exciting things that have been announced for next year, like multiple player. Below is the tweet of an announcement on the official Twitter page.

Attention Mac users! Get ready to launch into your #DisneyDreamlightValley adventure in Update 2 – available December 6. 🚀



Click here for details on the Mac launch ⤵️https://t.co/qbElqqwGeo pic.twitter.com/2KXkMFkeFx — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 29, 2022

Now, I am sure many of you have questions so below is what the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website had to share about this.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I purchase Disney Dreamlight Valley on Mac?

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available to purchase on the Mac App Store.

Will Disney Dreamlight Valley be offered for Mac on Steam or The Epic Games Store?

We are currently exploring other options for our players on Mac, including these. We have nothing more to share at the moment but be sure to stay tuned to our socials for the latest updates.

What comes with purchasing a Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack on the Mac App Store?

With the purchase of Disney Dreamlight Valley on the Mac App Store you will receive the content of the Standard Edition:

• Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

• 8,000 Moonstones (in-game currency)

o This amount of Moonstones could be used to activate the premium Star Path, granting extra rewards for up to 3 seasons

• Exclusive Standard Ears Headband & Jersey (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Standard Furniture Set (7 decoration items)

• Exclusive Standard Wall & Floor Coverings (2 decoration items)

• Exclusive Standard Design Motifs (3 motifs to use in the Touch of Magic tool)

I was not able to play on the other platforms and I missed the First Week Bonus, will you offer it on the Mac App Store?

Yes! The First Week Bonus will be granted to all new players purchasing the Mac version. If you already have an account, make sure to link it before starting your first session. That way, the First Week Bonus will be granted to your account and not a new one.

I have an Avatar Code from the Avatar Designer Tool, can I use it to import my avatar into my new game on the Mac App Store version?

No, this feature is not available on Mac.

What is the minimum requirements to play Disney Dreamlight Valley on Mac?

Operating System: macOS 11 or higher

Processor (CPU): M1 Chip or better

Does the Mac version support playing with a controller?

Yes. You may use controllers that are compatible with your Mac device to play Disney Dreamlight Valley.

It is going to be an exciting month for Disney Dreamlight Valley players! So much is in store.

Source.