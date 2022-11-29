Overwatch 2 Shares New Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer for Overwatch 2‘s upcoming Season 2 just landed and it looks like there’s lots of exciting new content on the cards. Ahead of the second season of the hero shooter getting underway next week, Blizzard has shared some new information on what players can expect.

Season two kicks off on Tuesday, December 6 and will herald the arrival of the brand new tank hero Ramattra. Described as the game’s first “tempo tank,” Ramattra will have a unique skill set at his disposal. Players will find that the new tank character has the ability to transform in battle, which means that Ramattra’s skills and playstyle can shift mid-battle at any given time.

In addition to the introduction of a new hero, season two of Overwatch 2 will add a new Escort map. Shambali Monastery will be available for players to go head-to-head in and is described as being the former home of both Ramattra and existing hero Zenyatta. You can check out the new trailer for Overwatch 2 season two right here to get a feel for what’s coming up as of next week.

As detailed in the clip, a whole host of new skins will also be making their way into Overwatch 2. They look pretty impressive, but it’ll be music to most players’ ears to learn that at least some of these will be available to unlock via the game’s battle pass. We’ll have to wait and see how many of them are actually attainable on the free track without having to make additional purchases though.

Blizzard has already confirmed that the pinnacle reward on the premium battle pass will be a brand new Mythic skin for Junker Queen, a godlike cosmetic set called Zeus Junker Queen. It will include a range of new weapon models, new character customisations, additional voice lines and special effects for Junker Queen. It’s all about the tanks this season, it appears. Legendary Poseidon Ramattra and Legendary Hades Pharah are also obtainable in season two through the premium battle pass.

The overarching theme of season two is that of Greek mythology. In addition to the god and goddess-inspired Mythic and Legendary skins making their way into the game, Overwatch 2 will also see a new limited-time game mode added in as part of season two. The new Battle for Olympus will take place from January 5 until January 19.

Additionally, there’ll be plenty of events and content to mark the festive season. Players will be able to unlock special skins by taking part in these events and challenges, including Epic Ice Queen Brigitte, Legendary Winged Victory Mercy, and Legendary Kkachi Echo. To find out more about what’s coming up, check out the latest update from the Overwatch 2 team.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

