Dead Space Collector’s Edition Will Now Come With Digital Deluxe Content

Some big anticipated releases are coming in 2023. The entire year looks to be packed with incredible video game launches. But the start of the upcoming year is bringing Dead Space, the remake of the original 2008 survival horror experience of the same name. If you were one of the few to jump at the collector’s edition pre-order immediately, you might have been disappointed. It was unveiled that the collector’s edition wasn’t packed with the digital exclusive content coming with the Digital Deluxe Edition. Fortunately, things have turned around.

It seems that the folks over at Electronic Arts have heard the community of players loud and clear. Now all those who have previously pre-ordered the Dead Space Collector’s Edition, along with any future pre-orders, will find the Digital Deluxe content being included at no additional cost. That’s quite the change up, and we’re sure plenty of players are eager to hear the news. If you haven’t been paying too close attention, the previously unveiled Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition of the game included five exclusive cosmetics, which are now available for the Dead Space Collector’s Edition.

//INCOMING UPDATE: We heard you loud and clear.



We’re happy to share that all past and future pre-orders of the @LimitedRunGames Dead Space Collector’s Edition will include Digital Deluxe content at no additional cost.



Pre-order yours here: https://t.co/rlkx9Ortif pic.twitter.com/0TPu6knmqe — Dead Space (@deadspace) November 29, 2022

Dead Space Collector’s Edition

Dead Space Physical Copy (Excluding PC Version)

Exclusive Cosmetics

Collector Box

Full-Size Isaac Helmet With Working Lights

Dead Space CD Soundtrack

Lithograph Print

Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio

Ishimura Patch

Metal Marker Statue

Miniature Posters x4

Marker Enamel Pin

SteelBook

There’s still time to pre-order a copy of the Dead Space Collector’s Edition of the game. Currently, the Dead Space remake is not slated to release until next year, January 27, 2023. Again, this is a remake of a classic survival horror experience of the same name, which came out in 2008. Players will find that the narrative will again follow space engineer Isaac Clarke who is stranded on a deep space mining ship. With the crew dead, Isaac is forced into dealing with an alien parasite that has reanimated the now hostile corpses.

This upcoming release is only available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Each of these platforms will have a Dead Space Collector’s Edition available to pre-order through Limited Run Games. You can find the page to make the platform pre-order the special edition release for the game right here. Although it’s worth mentioning that there is still the Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition which you can pre-order instead. In the meantime, you can also check out the Dead Space game trailer in the video embedded below.

Source