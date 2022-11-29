Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Update Before Toy Story Realm Releases

Disney Dreamlight Valley is back at it by teasing us about the new update…although now we have a teaser ahead of the Toy Story update which releases next month. The tease was that the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page made a tweet with an assortment of specific emojis one being a compass, a downward arrow, a map, and a rocket ship. You can take a look at the tweet below to see for yourself.

🧭⤵️🗺️🚀 – 11/30/2022 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 28, 2022

As we can see, there’s also the date of 11/30/2022 which is tomorrow’s date…so will something big be coming tomorrow before the launch of the update releases in December? The Toy Story update is set to bring us Buzz and Woody as well as a whole Toy Story Realm…some have believed the compass was a watch and the downward arrow meant it was counting down…however that isn’t the case. Some think the rocket is associated with Stitch…but it seems highly unlikely that Gamesoft is hyping up Toy Story’s update only to drop Stitch out of nowhere – although I would love to see Stitch added to the game before the end of the year…but I would be sad for him not to get his own update. Not to mention players won’t have enough Dream Shards to support two big things being added to the game.

Some are suggesting that maybe the Toy Story update has just gotten bigger and that maybe there will be a Zurg biome added in the update, but nothing can be officially determined until Gamesoft says or the update comes. We won’t have to wait much longer before the update is out…we will see more on November 30 which is tomorrow as well as the update will drop bringing us Buzz and Woody on December 6.

Things We Hope To See In The Next Updates

Here is a list from Gameloft of what we know will be in the game so far:

A Toy Story realm set in Bonnie’s room from Toy Story 3

New characters, including Buzz and Woody

New clothing themed around Toy Story

“More surprises” — which could include new dishes, new quests, new furniture, and new music

You will be able to go to the Toy Story realm just like the other realms at the castle, although it might cost you Dreamlight in order to use it. This update is supposed to be bigger than the Scar update so we are all excited to see what all we will be coming to the game. A lot of the new free updates will not release until 2023…but the game will also go free-to-play next year as well, adding a multiplayer mode as well.

Some other sources have also shared this below to what might be coming next year to the game:

Beauty and the Beast Belle is in the title screen

Pocahontas The raccoons in the Forest of Valor look a lot like Meeko

More Tangled Mother Gothel is already in the game There are a lot of celestial motifs in the furniture, which match the theming of Tangled

More Lion King Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa feature in a trailer

Incredibles We’ve already seen some Incredibles clothing from the Pixar Star Fest



Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in Early Access.

