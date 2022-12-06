New Trailer Drops for Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ruptured Cistern

The third-person shooter is getting some new DLC

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person shooter developed by Cold Iron Studio, and just over a year after the game was first released, it is getting some new DLC, and God knows it could do with some so the game can stay relevant at least.

The upcoming DLC for Aliens: Fireteam Elite is called Ruptured Cistern and is a free update available now. That’s right, we did say free, and who doesn’t like free things? This update is a bit of a surprise to some fans seeing as the last one only came out a couple of months ago, but you can never have too much of a good thing. Check out the trailer below.

The trailer for the new update for Alien: Isolation, Fireteam Elite

As you can see from the trailer, the update will come with a new map that features three different floors. To give you a little bit more information about what to expect from the story, the description on the video says “It’s time for a new adventure – one with limited-time rewards that delve deep into a place our marines know all too well. Reports are that there’s a leak in Katanga’s cisterns and we need a Fireteam to clear out the Xenomorphs and help with the repairs.” It all sounds rather exciting, and it’s good to know that the developers are staying strong with this game because it’s a really enjoyable one that fans love.

As you might know, the game itself is set in the iconic Alien universe, but in contrast to Alien: Isolation, Fireteam Elite is more in line with Aliens: Colonial Marines and focuses on action rather than survival horror. The game is a cooperative third-person shooter that allows you to control a fire team of hardened marines as they embark on a desperate battle to contain the ever-evolving and deadly Xenomorph. Players can create and customize their very Colonial Marine and can choose from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and all kinds of perks so that this overwhelming force can feel the wrath of human beings.

There are seven-character classes to choose from, they include Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, Phalanx, Lancer, and Recon. The game also contains four-story campaigns that include three missions each, and the player is joined by two of their most trusted allies who can be controlled by a buddy or by an AI.

The chaotic shootouts you can have in this game are highly enjoyable, and although this might be a straight-up shooter, the atmosphere that emits from this game is truly terrifying which is why this is a must-play for fans of the franchise. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

