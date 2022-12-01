Neon White Hits PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 December 13

Neon White is a game that launched in June of this year, but it was only available on Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. Fortunately, that’s changing this month as we’re going to receive Neon White for both the Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. So if you thought this first-person shooter with mixed puzzle platforming looked interesting, you might want to start marking down your calendar. We’re just a little over a week away before we’ll get our hands on this platform port release which makes use of the DualSense features.

First off, if you’re not familiar with Neon White, you can check out the gameplay trailer above. Essentially, the game was developed as a speedrun-style experience. Players are taking the role of a demon hunter in heaven. You’ll have to gun down all the demons that are attempting to invade the pearly white gates. But it will not be easy as the focus here is all about speed. Developers have also made the game with a card system attached. Each card acts as a weapon where you can zip through the levels and swap cards to blast away enemies.

Likewise, you can dispose of cards to get an attribute such as a faster dash. With the developers announcing the Neon White PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 release, they also unveiled what unique features come packed inside. Most of the hype is surrounded by the PlayStation 5, so sorry, PlayStation 4 owners. But the developers wanted to ensure that the gameplay acted smoothly with the latest PlayStation console having a stable 120hz across the board. After all, with the game being all about precision platforming at intense speeds, having that 120hz will come in handy.

Additionally, as mentioned, the developers put effort into making sure that the game comes packed with DualSense features. Each weapon should feel a bit different, thanks to the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. These features might give you more of an immersive feel as you progress through the game. Then there is the added benefit of the PlayStation 5 SSD. Restarting a level should be a breeze as you’ll quickly be able to attempt a level for a new record.

For now, we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can get our hands on Neon White. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this December 13, 2022. However, you can pick the game up right now for PC and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Source