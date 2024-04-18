PC Ghost Of Tsushima Will Have Cross-Play With PS4 & PS5, Support FSR, DLSS, XESS

This certainly looks like the start of big things for PlayStation Studios on PC.

Ghost of Tsushima will have a host of other special features on PC beyond the new overlay and trophy support. That includes cross-play.

In the latest PlayStation blog post about Ghost of Tsushima on PC, Nixxes’ Julian Hujibregts wrote:

“Thanks to cross-play support, Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode.”

While PlayStation second party titles like Helldivers 2 have cross play across PlayStation consoles and PCs, the titles that Sony has published to PC under its PlayStation Studios label have so far not had this feature, and they also have been primarily single-player games.

As we reported yesterday, trophy support comes thanks to a new PlayStation overlay that is unique to this game for now, but sounds like it will be added to other PlayStation Studios releases on PC later. Trophies are compatible with those on Steam and Epic Game Store, and it certainly sounds like the overlay is a runaround to allow Sony to apply the same thing on GOG when it also releases on that platform.

But the big news here is that cross play will be available, between players on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Enabling this requires that you are logged in to a PSN account, so Sony retains their systems, but Sony has clearly signaled how serious they are about their PC efforts with these new features.

The blog post also reveals that Nixxes has put the work in to optimize Ghost of Tsushima with DLSS 3, FSR 3, DLAA, FSR 3 Native AA, and even XeSS. If you were a fan of this game before and looking for a reason to buy it again, this would be it: the ability to boost the game’s performance with whatever upscaler you have on your PC build.

One does wonder what plans Sony has in the future with expanding their PC efforts. They are rumored to be working on a handheld that plays PlayStation 4 games, but is it also possible that they will bring the PlayStation overlay, PSN account login alongside it, to the Steam Deck? It only sounds crazy if you think Sony’s PC publishing efforts are a temporary diversion from their console business, and not their new path in the video game industry moving forward.