Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion Is More Of A Remake Than A Remaster

There’s a massive fan base for the Final Fantasy franchise, and as such, plenty of players are eager to get their hands on the latest installment. With the first part of the Final Fantasy VII remake out now, there might have been a surprise to see Square Enix return and deliver a prequel. If you don’t recall, we received a prequel to Final Fantasy VII with the launch of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. While it was a hit game, the title was only initially released for the Sony PlayStation Portable handheld. As a result, there are bound to be quite a few players that have yet to experience this installment.

Fortunately, the folks over at Square Enix decided to go back and bring this installment back out into the limelight once again. Now players are gearing up for the release of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Here we’ll get to replay the narrative campaign all over again. However, some fans might wonder if this is a remaster of the game or a complete remake. While the title doesn’t feature any indication of either, Game Braves managed to speak with the producer of the game Mariko Sato and creative director Tetsuya Nomura. Unfortunately, we’re not necessarily given a direct confirmation as to whether this game falls within any category here.

Tetsuya Nomura stated that he always felt that a remake was something that a development team built completely new from the ground up. However, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a game that still uses some of the data originally crafted for the original release. For instance, some movement data is being reused, but developers built most of the content new. As a result, Tetsuya Nomura felt that this upcoming game release falls more into the realm of a remake rather than a remaster. Overall, it seems that this is why the developers opted to avoid using either the words remake or remaster in the game title.

While there are some new additions to the game and tweaks, such as the combat, we know the narrative will remain the same. Players will follow Zack Fair, a member of the SOLDIER organization, which is tasked with finding the missing SOLDIER member, Genesis Rhapsodos. As mentioned, the game was initially released back on the PlayStation Portable. But the upcoming release will see Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion launching on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms this December 13, 2022. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video embedded above.

