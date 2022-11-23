Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How Players Are Using Perrserker To Absolutely Crush 6-Star Tera Raids

5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids are a difficult end-game chore for most trainers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet — unless you’re running with Perrserker. The new meta for blasting high-level Tera Raids to absolutely smithereens is all done with a properly trained Perrserker, a cat Pokemon from Pokemon Sword & Shield‘s Galar Region. The Pokemon returns in Scarlet & Violet with an absolutely OP Hidden Ability. By working together with more Perrserkers, you can deal absolutely insane damage to Tera Raids.

You’d better move fast. This Pokemon combo is so powerful, players are worried balance patches are imminent. With four Perrserkers working together, it’s possible to increase your damage output by 200% for Steel-Type moves. Even against Pokemon that are strong against Steel-Type, this strategy completely destroys. Here’s a quick rundown on exactly how it works, and what you need to start using it.

Perrserker Team | Tera Raid Strategy

Players are running with teams of x4 Perrserkers in Tera Raids to maximize damage. Perrserker often has a Hidden Ability called Steely Spirit — this ability grants the Pokemon and its allies a +50% boost to Steel-Type moves. And this ability stacks.

What You Need To Get Started : A Perrserker Pokemon . You can acquire a Galar Form Meowth from Salvadore in Uva Academy . Reach Level 28 to evolve into Perrserker. Steely Spirit Hidden Ability : All Perrserker gain this Hidden Ability. Gives +50% to Steel-Type moves for this Pokemon and all allies. Metal Coat Hold Item : Increases Steel-Type moves even more. Taunt Move : Unlocked at Level 20. Screech Move : Unlocked at Level 36. Iron Head Move: Unlocked after evolving into Perrserker.

:

If you have all this, you’ll be ready to fight in any raid. When playing with four Perrserkers, there’s a general strategy most players are using to crush the Tera Raid extremely quickly. Here’s a short rundown of the strat that can take down high-level Tera Pokemon in three turns.

Perrserker | Tera Raid Turn Order Turn 1 : First trainer uses Taunt so the Tera Pokemon can only use attack moves. No status effects. Other three trainers use Screech . This lowers the Tera Pokemon’s defense as low as possible. Turn 2 : Use the “ Go All Out! ” cheer to boost attack power. Turn 3+ : After that, everyone uses Iron Head for the rest of the raid.



With your EVs in Attack / Speed trained up, this is enough to defeat any 6-Star Raid. It makes it trivially easy, and players working in teams of 4 can very quickly clear raids if you know exactly what to do — follow the process and there is no way to lose.

Is this an intentional strategy? We have no idea. It is so strong, there may be patches in the future to rebalance Perrserker’s completely OP Hidden Ability. It is nice to see Perrserker’s day in the sun — what other Pokemon might rise to prominence as players discover strategies in the Paldea region? We’re excited to see what comes next.