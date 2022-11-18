New Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Details Revealed

As well as the new trailer we brought you earlier today, Square-Enix has revealed a host of key technical details pertaining to the upcoming remake of the beloved PSP titled Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. On top of the new footage shown in the trailer, players were given new details on the game’s console and PC specifications, while there were 26 new screenshots released, and a General FAQ provided that answered a host of questions that were being asked by the community.

The FAQ addressed a few key elements that fans had been asking about. With regards to differences between the PC and console versions, Square-Enix says there are none in terms of game content, however, the PC version will offer “additional detailed graphical settings, which allow the user to tailor the screen settings to their own PC hardware setup.” When addressing the conversion of a game that ran at a 480 × 272 resolution on the PSP to 4K in the current day, Square-Enix said, “We paid special attention to adding in a volume of extra information to the graphic data to realise the fine details that could not be depicted with the PSP’s screen and data size… The rendering flow is also completely different from how it was in the original, so alongside tuning the engine, the addition of new lighting and post-processing effects etc. also contributed to greatly improving the atmosphere created by the graphics. In order to make the visuals as smooth and attractive as possible, we also carried out fine tuning on the processing burden on a scene-by-scene basis.”

The game runs at 120 frames per second, so when it comes to the change in feeling when playing it, Square-Enix said, “By supporting 120 fps, it is possible to offer even more comfortable gameplay on a smooth screen. The finish is such a high quality that we feel even PC players who play high-end games a lot will feel at home with it.”

Square-Enix also provided a handy graphic for players to check in with, dependent on their chosen platform, that outlines the display resolution and framerates possible for each different version.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 13, 2022. While the prequel is coming to non-PlayStation and PC platforms, no word has yet come from the publisher about Final Fantasy VII Remake, nor its sequel Final Fantasy VII Rebirth coming to other platforms.

Source