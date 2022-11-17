Square Enix Compares Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core With Upcoming Reunion Remaster

Final Fantasy has quite a lengthy history of incredible video game releases. This RPG franchise is full of mainline titles to thrilling spin-offs. Recently, Square Enix brought out a remake of Final Fantasy VII, and if that wasn’t enough for fans, we have a remastered edition coming out for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. If you don’t recall this particular game, it’s a title that was set up as a prequel to Final Fantasy VII. However, when the game was initially released in 2007, it was only available as a PlayStation Portable exclusive.

Fortunately, for Final Fantasy fans that might have missed out on this game because of its platform exclusivity, you will have another chance to play through this epic narrative. Square Enix had unveiled that they were bringing out a remastered edition of the title. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is set to launch into the marketplace within December of this year. Today, a new trailer drop has highlighted some of the new enhancements this installment will bring compared to its original launch.

Within the trailer Square Enix highlights that players will have an overhaul to the graphics, a newly arranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue, and some tweaks to the combat system. It’s a remaster that we’ll hopefully deliver for both players who spent time going through this RPG on Sony’s PlayStation handheld and those who are just discovering the game for the first time. At any rate, we don’t have much of a wait to endure before trying this game remaster out for ourselves.

As mentioned, the upcoming release of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will be hitting this year. As long as there are no sudden delay announcements, players can pick up the game on December 13, 2022. Best of all, this won’t be tied to any one particular game platform at launch. Instead, you’ll be able to pick up the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.

While this is a prequel to the game, those who want to continue on the narrative won’t be so lucky with platform availability. Unfortunately, when it comes to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, you will find that the game is only available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. At any rate, you can check out the latest trailer for the upcoming Crisis Core remaster in the video embedded above.

Source