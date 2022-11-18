New The Diofield Chronicle Update Brings New Scenario, Difficulty, And Modes

The Diofield Chronicle is one of a sea of JRPGs that Square-Enix has launched at the back end of 2022, with more to come including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Dragon Quest Treasures and Forspoken in the next couple of months. It is also, as a result of that sea of titles in quick succession, a victim of its peers, arguably not getting the attention it needed in order to succeed further, but it seems that despite the large number of releases, the game’s aren’t being put out there to die. Recently we saw an update arrive for Valkyrie Elysium that included some features that have significantly re-engaged the audience, and now it is The Diofield Chronicle‘s turn.

Publisher Square-Enix and developer Lancarse have been hard at work on post-launch support content for the tactical RPG, and it’s resulting in some mighty tempting additions coming to the core game, including a new scenario, new skills, and weapons, a high difficulty “extra mode”, and a “very hard” difficulty level all making the cut. Below is all your need to know about the additions, direct from Square-Enix themselves,

New Scenario – A new scenario not told in the main story starring Waltaquin Redditch. In this scenario, playable after clearing Chapter 5, you will make your way through missions while controlling Waltaquin. “Behemoth” will appear as the final boss. New Weapon “Grimoire” – In the newly added scenario, you will be able to equip Waltaquin’s dedicated weapon “Grimoire,” which can use skills to summon units and morph into other forms. New Skills – The new skill “Necromancy” can be used to summon a Skull Knight. The new skill “Necrotame” can be used to transform your units into a Skull Dragon to unleash powerful skills. High-Difficulty “Extra Mode” – A mode in which high-level enemies appear from Chapter 1. This will be added as a function of “New Game+,” which allows you to carry over your levels, weapons, and skill trees after clearing the main story. New Difficulty Level “Very Hard” – The “Very Hard” difficulty level offers more challenging battles with less fragment drops, reduced enemy skill use frequency and cooldowns, limited revival time and HP recovery, and so on.

A trailer was even released by Square-Enix highlighting each of the new additions, coming in the update which is due to arrive in March of 2023.

The Diofield Chronicle is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam now.

