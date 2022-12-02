Xbox Game Pass Pushing Hot Wheels Unleashed Release Further Back

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is quite a hit. Players can purchase the subscription and gain access to countless video game titles. Each month a new slew of games is added into the mix, along with first-party launch titles from Microsoft. But now and again, some titles might get pushed back from their intended launch date. Recently, Microsoft made the big unveiling for December’s 2022 Xbox Game Pass service. Included in the mix was Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition. Unfortunately, that particular game is being pushed back.

While the announcement for this collection of games was just made yesterday, the team over at Xbox Game Pass needs a bit more time before they can add this particular title. The announcement came from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, which stated that Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition was going to take a little longer than they originally announced. Initially, the post from Xbox Wire stated that Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition would hit the subscription service on December 15, 2022.

update⚠️ Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is going to take a little longer than the originally-announced December 15th release date. we’ll share more info on the new date as soon as we can! — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 2, 2022

Sadly, those that were wanting to enjoy this game through the subscription service might have a wait on their hands. We’re not sure when Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass team will be able to bring this game into the mix. No release date was announced, but more information will be shared later on. As a result, we don’t know if we’ll see this game hit the Xbox Game Pass service within the month or if it will be pushed back to 2023. At any rate, there are still quite a few games coming to Xbox Game Pass for consoles, cloud gaming, and the PC platform.

Xbox Game Pass December 2022 Additions

Eastward (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 1

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 1

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) – December 1

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 6

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 6

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 8

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8

High On Life (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 13

Potion Craft (Console, PC) – December 13

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, PC) – December 15

This is the first wave of games announced for December 2022. So far, Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition was the only game mentioned to be delayed. Hopefully, you have a few other games on this list that will help tie you over until the racing title does make its way back into the marketplace. Otherwise, you can purchase Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition separately.

