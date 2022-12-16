The Elder Scrolls Online Has Returned To Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming has been one of the more popular avenues for consumers who want to enjoy gaming via streaming. There are a few options out there, but Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, paired with the Xbox Game Pass subscription, makes for a solid setup. Players would get a massive collection of games to enjoy, and if you have a stable high-speed internet connection, you could enjoy these video games on a plethora of devices. No longer are we tethered to console hardware or high-end gaming PCs to enjoy some incredible video games.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is attached to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Players would be able to stream hundreds of video games anywhere as long as they met the necessary requirements to stream the content. However, at the start of this year, developers pulled The Elder Scrolls Online from the service. It’s worth noting that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service feature is still in beta. So players can expect some hiccups while Microsoft continues to work on the service. But apparently, there were too many issues that plagued the service with The Elder Scrolls Online. Players were finding themselves regularly being kicked off the connection to the MMORPG, which prompted the developers to pull the game.

Now, after nearly a year, the game is finally back on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Hopefully, everything that the developers had to fix will work for players once again. Then again, being on a beta service, you might still find some issues from time to time with this game. Regardless, the official blog post from The Elder Scrolls Online suggests that players will need to ensure that they have a high-speed internet connection along with meeting the other requirements for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This also comes in time for some changes that the developers are planning for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2023. Recently, the development team at ZeniMax Online Studios unveiled 2023 will be different for players. Instead of going through year-long chapters for content, players will soon see shorter chapters released where players are able to start and finish the narrative. Likewise, there is a new system coming for the game, which has yet to be unveiled, but we can expect that during the fourth quarter of the year.

