The Elder Scrolls Online Devs Are Changing Things Up In 2023

The Elder Scrolls Online has gained quite a strong following over the years. With players actively waiting for Bethesda to deliver that next mainline installment, the online MMO might have sufficed. But if you find the game content to start becoming a bit stale over the years, ZeniMax is going to change things up in 2023. Since 2019, we’ve seen the game receive massive chapter storylines that took a year to get through. While that has helped bring in some players, developers will be sticking to a new content delivery method within 2023.

ZeniMax Online Studios’ director Matt Firor recently took to The Elder Scrolls Online website to offer some 2023 insights. The message was a rehash of what players got to experience in 2022. But with it came some notable changes of what’s to come. As mentioned, Matt Firor talked about 2019 being the year that this studio delivered a year-long chapter. With each year bringing in forty hours of content, there is a massive collection of quests and storylines for players to work through. Likewise, the studio has also delivered activities that can be repeatable, whether it’s PvP, dungeons, to daily crafting writs.

Now the studio has felt that these year-long chapters have run their course. So in 2023, we should start seeing more chapters released that will tell an entire storyline. Rather than cutting stories up to spread across the year, players can start and finish a chapter once it drops. This will free up time for the studio to bring out more content and ideas they have had but were forced to put aside to deliver the year-long chapters. So now we have shorter chapters and an outlook of what exactly 2023 will provide.

The first quarter of 2023 will see dungeon DLC, so you’ll need to hold out until the second quarter for the next full-featured chapter. That’s slated to launch in June right now, but we’ll have to wait and see if the studio will have this chapter ready for its release. From there, Matt Firor noted that the third quarter would deliver quality-of-life improvements along with bug fixes. Wrapping the year up in the fourth quarter will be a new system that the studio has been working on the concept and design. More information about what this system exactly is will be unveiled next year.

If you haven’t already given The Elder Scrolls Online a chance, the title is available across PC and console platforms. Players can enjoy this game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

