Grand Theft Auto 5 Adds Ray-Tracing On PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Ray-tracing makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in the latest 1.64 (The Los Santos Drug Wars) update for Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5‘s latest patch is available to download right now. Update 1.64 adds the greatly anticipated next-gen feature ray-tracing for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Players will now be able to utilize the game’s fidelity mode which runs at 30fps with ray-tracing. This will allow for more details like reflections of cars and characters throughout the entire world.

Along with ray-tracing, update 1.64 also adds new story missions, free mode missions, a new business for players to manage, and a load of quality-of-life improvements. A notable addition is the brand-new social space available to all players where they can launch new ‘First Dose Story Missions’ as well as create their new Acid Lab Business.

As previously mentioned there are six brand-new story missions to play through either on your own or with up to three other players. Five new Fooligan Jobs have also been added to GTA Online that can be accessed through the phone contact “Dax” after completing First Dose – Welcome to the Troupe.

Alongside the update, a new business opportunity has presented itself for players. Once players complete the First Dose and steal the necessary lab equipment they can install it to the back of the new MTL Brickade 6×6 vehicle and unlock all new access to the Acid Lab business. Once you’ve completed all that you can drive your Acid Lab in Freemode. Launching source missions, you’ll be able to garner supplies to turn into Acid that can be sold.

The Los Santos Drug Wars update also brings a range of new vehicles including:

Överflöd Entity MT (Super) – with HSW Upgrade available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)

Zirconium Journey II (Van)

BF Surfer Custom (Van)

Annis 300R (Sports) – with Imani Tech

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle) – Available for all players to claim for free from December 16 through December 18 as part of The Heists Challenge Reward, then available to purchase for the standard price starting on December 19

MTL Brickade 6×6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

Multiple new cosmetics and other improvements have been brought to the game that can be viewed here.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Source: GTA V Patch Notes