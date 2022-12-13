Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Has Launched

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is a very long name for a prequel title. Wouldn’t you say? The game didn’t start on modern systems. It began on the PSP years back. It was meant to tell the tale before the tale of the beloved RPG. To help flesh out the story and characters that fans already knew and connect the dots even further. While the PSP wasn’t the best system ever, the game had an impact, and fans have wanted an upgraded version of the title ever since. They finally got their wish today, as the modern game version has launched on console and PC.

Unlike the previous remake from Square Enix, it’s not being released on just one console. Instead, you can get Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion on both the Xbox line of systems and the Nintendo Switch! So no matter what system you have, you’ll be able to play it. But what exactly will you be playing?

The game focuses on the character of Zack Fair, the man who has a link to the beloved character Cloud Strife. As we would find out in the main game, Zack’s memories got imposed onto Cloud to make him think he did lots of things. But it was Zack the whole time. Zack Fair was one of the super soldiers of the Shinra organization, and he was good at his job. He worked side by side with Sephiroth, knew Tifa Lockhart, and had a special relationship with Aerith.

Through this prequel, we learn everything about Zack and how his adventures set up everything that would go down between Cloud, Sephiroth, the Black Materia, and so on. Many agree that it helped improve the main game because you had the context of what came before.

Not unlike the previous remake starring Cloud, the game has gotten a major overhaul. The first thing you’ll immediately notice is the graphics. While they won’t be as crisp as the others, the Square Enix team went to work to make the PSP models pop on modern systems. The gameplay will be more akin to the remake from before, so you’ll feel right at home if you played that one before playing this one.

Given that we don’t know exactly when the next remake in the line is coming, the Crisis Core title might be what you need to get through the wait. So don’t miss out on it if you’ve never played the game before!

Experience the events leading up to FINAL FANTASY VII in this remastered action-RPG featuring Zack Fair, Sephiroth, and Cloud.



