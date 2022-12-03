Square Enix Talks Upgrades To Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

When Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion was announced, many were surprised that Square Enix was doing another remake for their beloved RPG series. There were a few twists on that, though. First off, the game was from the PSP era, and so many people didn’t get to play the original title. What’s more, unlike the other remake they did, it wouldn’t be a full “from the ground up” rebuild. They instead took what they had from the PSP version and upgraded it to fit the new consoles it would be on. That’s why they used Unreal Engine 4 for the title to put it on multiple systems.

In a special FAQ, the team talked about how they went from the PSP models to what they have in the game now. By their admission, they didn’t expect it to turn out as nicely as it did:

“Due to the development schedule and the volume of assets, it would not have been realistic to build everything again from scratch and make major adjustments to it, which is why we decided to handle it in this way, but when we first saw footage of the new version up and running, we realized that we were able to achieve even better textures than we imagined possible.”

So even they were surprised by how well they did. How’s that for a twist? Now, while the models may not be getting the complete remake treatment, the sound effects for the game are. The team noted in the FAQ that they redid the sound effects and music so that they have a surround sound feel to them. They also wanted to improve the “immersion” of the game so that you would truly feel what was happening in the scenes, thanks to the sound effects.

Just as important, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will have full voice acting. They’re even bringing in the actors from the previous remake to further cement the continuity between them. The team was happy about this because the voiceovers allow players to hear the characters’ emotions in the cutscenes. That allows the players to connect with them more.

Those cutscenes were redone for the new game, so you will get something new for the title.

The game looks to be a worthy addition to your collection, and you’ll get to see how hard the team worked to bring the game to life when it arrives on December 13th.

