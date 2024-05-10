Fortnite: How to get the Red Roots Billie Eilish Skin

When it was announced that Billie Eilish would be headlining Season 3 of Fortnite Festival, fans went wild. As expected, there are an array of cosmetics relating to the singer up for grabs, with a new outfit being added to the game. If you want to add the Red Roots Billie Eilish skin to your locker, read on.

There are already two Billie Eilish skins in Fortnite, Green Roots and Ultra Violet. These are earned by purchasing the Festival Pass and working through the premium tiers.

More Fortnite guides

Seeing red with Billie Eilish

The Red Roots Billie Eilish skin is available individually from the in-game store for 1,500 V-Bucks and it comes equipped with the Good Girl Wings Back Bling. Additionally, the outfit comes with the option to keep rocking the hat, or remove it to fully expose her red hair.

Aside from the skin, you can also pick up a Shark back bling, referencing Billie Eilish’s dog. This can be purchased using 400 V-Bucks and the cosmetic is reactive as you rack up kills.

If you’re a fan of Fortnite Festival, two new instruments have been added to the store, decorated in the theme of the artist. There’s a Flaming Hi-Hats Drumkit priced at 800 V-Bucks and a Red Guitar which is going for a further 800 V-Bucks.

Rather than purchasing the items individually, you can grab them all as part of a bundle for 2,300 V-Bucks.

Now you know how to get the Red Roots Billie Eilish skin, you can show it off in your favorite Fortnite modes. The Star Wars crossover is still live and it will certainly be a sight to see Billie Eilish slaying through the Storm Troopers that guard the Imperial Roadblocks.