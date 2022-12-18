Final Fantasy XVI Gets Moogle First Look and ESRB Rating

Final Fantasy XVI is the next mainline entry into the beloved RPG series. However, as fans know by now, the game won’t be the same as previous entries. Not only because the title will feature a new world and interpretation of things but because of the mature tone that the game is going for. Square Enix has repeatedly said that this would be the darkest game in their franchise’s history, and throughout several trailers, we’ve seen how accurate that is. But if you need more proof of that, you need only look at the ESRB rating for the game.

As posted on Twitter, Final Fantasy XVI is indeed rated “M For Mature.” You can read the full description below, but here are some of the things that earned it that rating:

“Blood-splatter effects frequently occur when characters are slashed and killed. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a character’s hands severed by a sword; a guard’s throat slit by a knife; a character impaled through the chest; a prisoner’s shoulder stabbed and twisted by an interrogator’s blade. The game contains some sexual material: a character caressing and straddling a man in bed; references to prostitution.”

There are also multiple swear words said by numerous characters, including the F-word, which is a first for the series.

Final Fantasy XVI ESRB description. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game. pic.twitter.com/MTghb7rI1F — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 17, 2022

Some would argue that this isn’t necessary. That unlike other RPGs out there, they don’t need to go the “mature route.” That is true to an extent. The series had gone decades before its first mature title via the origin game that was released earlier this year. However, one could also argue that the game needed to at least dip its toe into more mature content and storylines to see how fans would react. After all, the young kids who grew up playing the franchise are now full-blown adults. They don’t want to see the “cutesy” art style and story they had years before. They have different tastes now.

Ironically, to contrast the mature tones and trailers, Square Enix has released a small snippet from the game showing off the fan-favorite creatures in the Moogles. These creatures sell you items in the games and are as fluffy as you would imagine.

So if nothing else, the game isn’t fully doing away with the past, and there will be “cute” elements. It’s just they’ll be small in number compared to the rest of the game.

