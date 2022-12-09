Final Fantasy XVI Reveals Cid, Announces Casting

Following an astounding showing at Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, Final Fantasy XVI information continues to flow freely in the aftermath. Taking to the PlayStation Blog, Sunil Godhania, Square-Enix’s Senior Social Media Manager, has gone on to reiterate the very exciting June 22, 2023 release date, but also provided an outline of the game’s various Collectors and Deluxe Editions.

As well as sharing those details, the PlayStation Blog post, also provided players with expanded details of the game’s action-RPG combat systems, House Rosfield’s adopted canine companion Torgal, the presence of franchise staple Cid, and the casting for all of the game’s key characters. All details can be poured through below,

“Jump into action-packed battles with impressive Eikonic powers

As the first full-fledged Action RPG in the Final Fantasy series, designed for the PS5, Final Fantasy XVI features unique battle systems where you can fight, not only utilizing Eikonic powers woven into your swordplay, but also controlling Eikons yourself! Switch between Clive’s Eikon skills one after another in speedy real-time action battles and participate in dynamic battles taking on the role of an Eikon as they clash against each other. You’ll spot some of the new systems we’re introducing in the game in the trailer above. You can learn more about them below and discover how they’ll help you fight fire with fire (among other elements)!

Titanic clashes

When rival Dominants come head to head, epic battles between their Eikons ensue!

Eikonic action

Clive utilizes the powers of multiple Eikons in breakneck battle!

Play your way

Myriad accessibility options allow anyone to experience Clive’s adventure—from seasoned action gamers to those who just want to enjoy the story.

We’re introducing a Story-focused mode, recommended for those players who are less comfortable with action games and wish to focus more on the game’s story elements. In this mode, Clive will automatically evade some attacks, and epic Eikonic combos can be triggered with simple button presses. Action-focused mode, where Clive’s every action is controlled by the player, is available for those who are confident in their skill—or want to test it!

A Hero’s best friend

Trusty Torgal takes to the field.

Another outcast from the Northern Territories taken in by House Rosfield, Torgal was found alone in a snowfield during one of Archduke Elwin’s expeditions to the freezing north, and gifted to his sons upon his return. After somehow surviving the disaster that nearly ended the Rosfield line, he was reunited with Clive over a decade later, and now serves his master with the same fierce loyalty he did when he was but a pup.

In battle, Clive’s faithful hound Torgal is never far from his side—and when enemies approach, he does not quail. Not only can Torgal attack enemies, but he can also mend Clive’s wounds—and if Clive times his orders right, the two can prove a devastating duo.

The more the merrier

Because sometimes, fighting fate is more than a one-man job.

At certain points in his adventure, Clive will be joined by certain stalwart allies who will fight alongside him—the composition of his party changing as the story develops. Unlike Torgal, these party members do not take orders directly from the player, but fight as they see fit.

One of these party members, Cidolfus Telamon, known to his friends as “Cid,” is a soldier turned outlaw that strives to build a place where persecuted magick casters—Bearers, and exploited Dominants can die on their own terms. A man of science, he also conducts research into how one might live in the deadlands—as he and his band of fellow heretics must. Cid is also a Dominant—the power of the Eikon Ramuh having awoken within him shortly after he landed on Valisthean shores. No doubt it was this power that saw him rise through the ranks of the Royal Waloeder Army—where it would seem he crossed paths with a certain Benedikta Harman…”

Finally, the Blog post also revealed the voices behind Final Fantasy XVI‘s cast which is outlined below,

Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr

Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan

Jill Warrick (child) – Charlotte McBurney

Jill Warrick (young adult) – Susannah Fielding

Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson

Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis

Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke

Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

Final Fantasy XVI is slated to launch on PS5 and PC on June 22, 2023.

Source