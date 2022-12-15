High On Life: How To Watch A Full Movie | Theater Location Guide

Want to watch an entire movie and heckle along with the (very small) audience in High On Life? This is just one of the weird Easter egg activities you can enjoy — and you can do it very early in the adventure. You’ll need to unlock a specific path through a specific location to find the theater, and all of this is completely optional. You never need to find the theater and you especially don’t have to actually watch the movie. But aren’t you just a little curious?

For finding the theater, you’ll unlock the “We Paid For The Rights To Put A Whole Movie” achievement. Don’t worry, you don’t have to watch the entire thing to earn the achievement. But it is worth it — this isn’t just a bad movie. In the front row, you’ll find a Mystery Science Theater 3000 reference! Three characters will make jokes during the entire runtime. Now that’s what I call service.

High On Life is available right now through Xbox Game Pass.

How To Find The Theater | Achievement Guide

After meeting with the Mayor of Blim City, you’ll be free to explore the different worlds or collect bounties. At this point, you can also visit the local theater and catch an entire (and very real) movie on the big screen.

Getting The Movie Theater Warp Disc : From your house in Downtown , go to Blorto’s Chef Stand . He sells specials — not actually food, but Warp Discs . You can take the Cutie Town Warp Disc for free . What we want is the Movie Theater Warp Disc . It costs x3 Warp Crystals . Warp Crystals are earned by clearing out bases and collecting the crystal .

:

Once you have the Warp Disc you can find the theater. If you don’t have enough Warp Crystals, you’ll need to venture out to the other worlds and collect more crystals.

Reaching The Movie Theater : Use the teleporter in your home to travel to Zephyr Paradise – Upper Valley . Travel up the hill to the old mansion grounds . Near the building, there is a blue circle. This is a Warp Disc circle where you can summon different locations via the Warp Discs you’ve unlocked. Use the blue circle and select the Movie Theater Warp Disc .

:

The Movie Theater will replace the structure. You can go right inside and unlock the “We Paid For The Rights To Put A Whole Movie” achievement — you can sit and watch the movie if you so desire. This really is an entire movie!

And it isn’t the only movie in the game. You can also watch a large bit of Tammy and the T-Rex in your house, one of the weirdest movies ever made about a woman falling in love with a T-Rex. There’s more to the movie than that, but we already know the developers have strange taste in film.

The movie in the theater is called Demon Wind — and you can watch the entire thing in-game or on Youtube right here. I recommend watching it in-game with commentary.