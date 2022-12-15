High on Life Players Will Be Discovering New Details ‘For Months, ’ Justin Roiland States in New Xbox Podcast

Justin Roiland’s game studio Squanch Games have recently released their latest title, High on Life a couple of days ago. Judging from critics’ responses and the gaming community, the game is a hit. The comedy-shooter brings new ideas to the table while delivering an engaging story to keep the player interested. The gameplay mechanics have been handled very well, the comedy is what you expect from a Roiland-led project, and the world is filled with crazy cooky characters.

Roiland has sat down with Xbox’s Major Nelson to discuss the game in even more detail as it has finally launched. A newsworthy piece from the interview is that Roiland states that players will be finding new things for months! If you have tried High on Life, you can tell what he means by that. There has been plenty of dialogue choices to make, which resulted in some humor-like outcomes, and the open sandbox is filled with locations to explore characters to interact with and more.

Justin discusses that the team went hard on focusing on the ‘golden path’ for the game, but they had so many crazy ideas that they crammed as much of it in as they could. This allows for some crazy gaming experiences, such as the recently revealed full movie that can be watched in the game. Yes, players can head to a theater and watch an entire feature-length film while in the game as your weapons spout hilarious dialogue; it even comes with an achievement unlock!

Check out the full 28-minute interview podcast down below:

Justin Roiland on the many discoverable things players will find as time goes on:

“There’s so many, — oh my god — there’s so many off-the-golden-path things in this game that people are going to continue to be discovering for months, which is not the norm, you know? Usually, it’s like, ‘OK we’ve got to really focus on the primary golden path.’ And we have so much stuff that’s like- we could have cut a lot of it. The reason that all made it in is just the passion of the team.”

Roiland is a fan of open-world games like Fallout 3, which led him to create a massive open sandbox game filled with outcomes the players might not expect to see from other developers.

“I’m the kind of player that, when I’m bought into a game right away; like, a good example would be Fallout 3… I am taking my time, I’m poking around, I’m kind of going around the edges of the map. I want to see everything and see, ‘What did they think players might do, and what kind of response did they build in?… That’s just fun stuff that I love in games.”

The game has been bringing in a ton of responses so far and it seems like the community has been loving it. For those who are part of Xbox Game Pass should be happy as it has launched with the service! You can check it out right now and see what’s all the hype around it.

High On Life is available right now through Xbox Game Pass. Have you checked out the latest title from Squanch Games? Let us know in the comments below!

