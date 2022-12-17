High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Jungle Clearing Locations Guide

The Jungle Clearing isn’t much of a clearing — this is Skrendel Labs and the surrounding area — one of the later locations you’ll explore in High On Life. The region is packed with underground G3 facilities, slime rivers, and tricky terrain you’ll only be able to cross with your vast armory of special weapons. By this point in the story, you’ll have access to a jetpack and all four main weapons. With these tools at your disposal, you’ll be able to reach basically anywhere in-game and grab every collectible ludlox. Now’s the time to revisit old locations and grab what you’ve missed. The more pesos you collect, the more upgrades you’ll be able to buy for your gear.

More High On Life guides:

Secret Ending | Farming Warp Crystals | Movie Theater Easter Egg (Full Movie) | Blim City Ludloxes | Slums Ludloxes | Deep Jungle Ludloxes | Jungle Valley Ludloxes | Out-Outskirts Ludloxes | Old Town Ludloxes | Dreg Town Ludloxes

Jungle Clearing | Collectibles Guide

[Work-in-progress: Check back soon for more locations.]

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: Exiting the security checkpoint leading to Skrendel Pass, you’ll find this one to the left of the splatform.

Ludlox #2: Located on a high ledge near the checkpoint exit. Use the splatform to launch yourself left instead of going right to Skrendel Pass.

Ludlox #3: At Skrendel Pass, where you’ll encounter snipers, look for a giant tentacle that’s holding up a wooden bridge. Drop down to the base of the tentacle to find this one.

Ludlox #4: Near the end of Skrendel Pass, just as you reach the area with a view of the Labs building, look to the right for a ruined hut on the side of the canyon wall. A ludlox is down on the lower platform.

Ludlox #5: Located underneath the landing pads after ziplining down to the entrance of Skrendel Labs.

Ludlox #6: [x] Inside a small building in the back-right of the Skrendel Labs landing pads, at the entrance. You’ll need to be able to disable forcefields to reach the interior and grab the ludlox.

Ludlox #7: Inside the first main lab of Skrendel, you’ll find the Lab C Breakroom is completely shielded. Return here once you can disable shields to collect the ludlox. Creature is located nearby — get it and launch a critter through the yellow vent hole to unlock the door.

Ludlox #8+9+11: Three Ludlox chests are located nearby. From the Lab C Breakroom door, look left for a spinning fan. Slow time with Sweezy and jetpack over the spinning blades. Slow time again to enter a hidden room with a human and three ludloxes.

Ludlox #12: At the back of the first Skrendel Labs area, just outside Lab A.

Ludlox #13: Located in the Weapon Grafting Lab. Above the surgery floor, there’s a lighting platform with a ludlox.

Ludlox #14: Leaving the labs, you’ll exit outside into a large combat area — after summoning and swinging by giant wasps. In the combat area, there’s a hanging red container you need to open by launching one of Creature’s kids. Climb ontop of the red container crane to find a ludlox.

Ludlox #15: Right by the wasp nests where you learn how to summon bugs to swing on, you can jetpack onto the top of the tall island in the green slime river. This is in the area before the first Skrendel Bros encounter.

Ludlox #16: At the Skrendel Labs Crossroads, go right through the spinning fans. In the large combat area, called the Sector C Elevator once you reach the top, you’ll find a giant ludlox on a red container. You can’t miss it.

Ludlox #17: Nearby, there’s another Ludlox under the bridge by the green slime waterfall.

Ludlox #18: Leaving the area and returning to the center of the Crossroads, look for a green bulb on the right over the slime. There’s a path you can follow up the fan plants to reach a high ledge with a ludlox — and an easy way back to the crossroads.

Ludlox #19: Climbing the green slime path up to the Cloning Labs, you’ll reach a combat area at the top of the falls. To the right, check out the abandoned village to get this ludlox.

Ludlox #20: Continuing toward the Cloning Labs, disable the giant red forcefield and look inside the grey containers to the left along the canyon wall.

Ludlox #21: Straight ahead from the red forcefield, there’s a white building — jetpack onto the ledge under the spinning vent.

Ludlox #22: At the Cloning Labs entrance exterior, there’s a pair of green slime pools. Next to the pools, under a walkway, you can grab a ludlox.

Ludlox #23: To the right of the Cloning Labs building, there’s a small side-building with human procreation (???) experiments. Continue on the path behind the structure to a small stack of containers with this ludlox. Its next to the backdoor into the lab.

Ludlox #24: After the fight against the second Skrendel, you’ll exit onto a high cliffside outpost. Get on top of the building to get this ludlox.

More coming soon!