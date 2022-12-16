High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Dreg Town Locations Guide

Dreg Town is one of the fanciest hives of scum and villainy in the galaxy. The futuristic city on the underside of an asteroid is a major base for the G3 Cartel in High On Life — you’ll have to raid this drug-riddled metropolis multiple times as you hunt down all the top officers of the criminal enterprise. Dreg Town also features some of the trickiest ludlox boxes to find in the game — with the complex layout of the city, ludloxes can be hidden miles above you, below you, or in some hidden compartment somewhere. I recommend coming back after you’ve collected every upgrade before even attempting to clean out your ludlox collection.

Dreg Town | Collectibles Guide

[Work-in-progress: Check back soon for more locations.]

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: Just as you enter the section of Dreg Town where violence is allowed, you’ll swing across a flying wasp. To the right, there’s a ludlox before entering the open section with warping bases and ziplines.

Ludlox #2: [x] Directly behind you as you enter the combat area of Dreg Town, turn around to spot a Ludlox on a very high ledge. You’ll need to be able to interact with metal walls to reach it.

Ludlox #3: Near the metal wall leading to the previous ludlox, there’s a volcani wall. Use Gus to grapple up to this high ludlox.

Ludlox #4: [x] And yet another is next to the metal wall. You’ll need to be able to disable forcefields to reach this last ludlox right at the start of the Dreg Town combat zone.

Ludlox #5: Entering the Memorial Court Road near Douglas’s Training Center, go left and look for a swinging bridge you can climb onto. Bounce a glob and continue to climb up to reach this high ludlox.

Ludlox #6: [x] From the previous ludlox, you can reach a volcanic wall with Gus’s trick launcher. You’ll need the jetpack upgrade to easily cross the distance.

Ludlox #7: Near the recruitment center, there’s a large vertical volcanic wall. Zip to the top by launching Gus’s secondary and circle around the rooftop to reach it.

Ludlox #8: Inside the Recruitment Center, go to the combat simulation arena. There’s a ludlox in the back container.

Ludlox #9: Solve the pipe puzzle in the Recruitment Center. After that, you’ll reach a pair of ziplines. Instead of going forward, you need to go backwards. Knock over the swinging wall with goop to reach this hidden ludlox.

Ludlox #10: At the end of the second pipe puzzle, there’s a hidden ludlox to the right of the exit door.

Ludlox #11: Leaving the second pipe puzzle, look on the wall to your left. There’s a volcanic wall here you can stick a Gus platform onto with his secondary fire. Use the wasps to zip up and grapple onto the hotwall, then jump around the corner.

Ludlox #12: [x] Directly above the volcanic wall, there’s another ludlox on the high rooftop. You’ll need the jetpack upgrade to cross the large gap from the Dreg Town Town Center to the roof.

Ludlox #13: Just as you enter Town Center from the second pipe puzzle, you’ll find a spinning fan to the left. You’ll need to unlock the slow-motion time bubble secondary to reach it. You’ll circle back around to this location with your next weapon after completing the bounty.

Ludlox #14: There’s a main path with a raised bridge leading to the G3 Cartel office as you enter the Town Center. There’s a building off the town center with a grapple ledge on this path — grapple up to find this easy ludlox.

Ludlox #15: On the left side of the Town Center combat area, there’s a lowered swinging bridge. Bounce a glob to raise it up to crease a grapple ledge. Zip up and you’ll get access to the rooftop.

Ludlox #16: On the left side of the Town Center, look for a gate and a large billboard. There’s a hole in the gate — drop down and turn around to dodge into a small area below. There’s a hidden Ludlox down here.

Ludlox #17: Next to the hole in the gate / billboard we used to reach the previous Ludlox, there’s an easy-to-find one at the base of the building. No tricks to get this one.

Ludlox #18: On the right side of the cleft where flying cars are zipping by, there are two volcanic walls. Launch Gus’s secondary then launch a second one mid-jump to reach a hidden path. You’ll need to jump by three fans — the Ludlox is blocked by an NPC. Talk to them, then shoot green goo at the wall to the right to get them to move out of the way.

Ludlox #19: [x] At the third pipe puzzle, there’s a far-off ludlox on a tiny ledge to the left. You’ll need the jetpack upgrade to reach it.

More coming soon!