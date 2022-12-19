Mashle: Magic and Muscles Trailer Revealed, April 2023 Premiere

A new trailer for the upcoming anime series Mashle: Magic and Muscles was revealed during Jump Festa 2023 on Sunday. Mashle: Magic and Muscles is set to release in April 2023 and will be animated by studio A-1 Pictures with Chiaki Kobayashi voicing the main character Mash Burnedead. A new key visual was also revealed as part of the release date announcement.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Main Cast

Mash Burnedead – Chiaki Kobayashi (Yuuichi Katagiri – Tomodachi Game, Langa Hasegawa – Sk8)

Chiaki Kobayashi (Yuuichi Katagiri – Tomodachi Game, Langa Hasegawa – Sk8) Finn Ames – Reiji Kawashima (Fushi – To Your Eternity, Patrick – Shadows House)

– Reiji Kawashima (Fushi – To Your Eternity, Patrick – Shadows House) Lance Crown – Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama – Haikyuu!!, Sakuta Azusagawa – Bunny Girl Senpai)

Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama – Haikyuu!!, Sakuta Azusagawa – Bunny Girl Senpai) Dot Barrett – Takuya Eguchi (Hachiman Hikigaya – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Loid Forger – Spy x Family)

Takuya Eguchi (Hachiman Hikigaya – My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Loid Forger – Spy x Family) Lemon Irvine – Reina Ueda (Kanao Tsuyuri – Demon Slayer, Shuka Karino – Darwin’s Game)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Staff

Director – Tomoya Tanaka (Engage Kiss, Visual Prison)

– Tomoya Tanaka (Engage Kiss, Visual Prison) Series Composition – Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Seasons 1-6, Trigun)

– Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Seasons 1-6, Trigun) Character Design – Hisashi Toshima (Chief Animation Director – Blue Lock, Animation Director – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (movie)

Hisashi Toshima (Chief Animation Director – Blue Lock, Animation Director – Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (movie) Music – Masaru Yokoyama (Fruits Basket, Urusei Yatsura 2022, Astra: Lost in Space, Your Lie in April, Plastic Memories)

This is now the second trailer revealed for Mashle: Magic and Muscles with the first one previously released back in September of this year. You can check out the first trailer and key visual, which was revealed back in July as part of the anime adaptation announcement, below.

Manga

The anime will be adapting the comedy-adventure-fantasy manga written and illustrated by Hajime Komoto. Mashle: Magic and Muscles began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2020 and now has over 3 million copies in circulation two years later. There are currently 11 volumes out in Japanese while 6 volumes are published by VIZ Media in English with volume 7 set to release on July 19.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has received its fair share of notoriety. The manga was a nominee in the “Shonen” category at the 67th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2021 and also placed 11th out of 50 at the 6th Next Manga Awards in 2020. The manga has gone on to receive many reviews that compare the series to a combination of both Harry Potter and One Punch Man.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles became Komoto first manga to be serialized. The author previously wrote and illustrated two one-shots titled Liberal Fuuki Iin Yamada Tarou, which was released in 2018, and Hakaishin Shivasaki-kun a year later in 2019. Both comedy one-shots were published in Jump GIGA magazine.

Mash is enjoying a long-awaited visit home with his friends, unaware that a dangerous agent has been sent to stop him from participating in the Divine Visionary selection exam. Luckily, Rayne is there as well! During the ensuing clash, Rayne unleashes a power of which only a Divine Visionary is capable. Things are heating up, and the exam hasn’t even started yet! Will Mash be able to overcome society’s rules?! (Synospis via VIZ Media)

Source: Aniplex Official YouTube Channel