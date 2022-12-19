High On Life: How To Fight A “Secret” Boss | 5-Torg Easter Egg Guide

High On Life is all about the boss fights. As an intergalactic bounty hunter, your job is to fight nefarious cartel aliens — there are seven targets total, but if you’re feeling particularly bloodthirsty, there’s an eight target you can take down with a deeply silly little Easter egg. This is only available very early in the story, and if you leave the area you’ll lose the chance to experience this “secret” boss battle forever. Still, it’s worth doing if you can manage it. In a game full of weird jokes and strange Easter eggs, this is one of our favorites. Along with the full feature length movie you can watch.

High On Life is a new FPS from Squanch Games, co-founded by Justin Roiland of Rick & Morty, and he brings all his weirdly intense energy to a space-shooter about taking down a cartel of alien drug lords bent on turning the human race into drugs. Packed with non-stop jokes, non-sequiturs, Easter eggs, and your favorite Youtube personalities, there’s some serious fun to have with High On Life. When you’re not being assaulted by a full blast of weird humor, you’re blazing through fast-paced bounty missions against swarms of evil aliens. And one of those evil aliens is a “secret” boss. Here’s how to fight it.

Secret Boss Guide | 5-Torg Battle

The secret battle is located on your first bounty mission. In The Slums, you’ll go on a mission to kill 9-Torg, a leader of a gang of evil ants that rule the Sludgewerks. After acquiring Kenny, your first weapon and Knifey, you’ll trek to 9-Torg’s base and take her on in a tricky, elaborate boss battle.

After defeating 9-Torg, you’ll get a chance to fight another boss. Sort of.

Secret Boss : After the fight against 9-Torg , you’ll rescue 5-Torg . This is an (almost) identical alien tied up from the ceiling. She promises to free herself — you can just leave. No need to cut her free or anything. Or you can attack . Shoot at the hanging 5-Torg to initiate a secret boss!

Well, the game says it’s a “boss” — 5-Torg does get a full health bar, but “battle” is pretty misleading. Music will play, a health meter appears, but 5-Torg is still stuck and tied up. You’re free to keep shooting until the boss is defeated. No, you don’t get an achievement for doing this. You don’t really get anything. Kenny will congratulate you for a job well done. She did promise to continue doing crime, not really improving the situation, maybe stabbing you in the back in the future — you know, your standard video game criminal when you replace one crime lord with another. There’s no reason to defeat her, but there’s also no reason not to do it.

This is just one of an endless series of weird Easter eggs you can explore in this game. Whether you’re killing a family of Ludlox, smashing a very cute tiny city, or helping an alien become a mega popstar by buying them an instrument from the pawn shop, this game is packed with weird details like this. More than we can count. But this one is one of our favorites we’ve found so far.