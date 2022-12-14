High On Life: How To Get All The Warp Crystals You’ll Ever Need | Farming Guide

Warp Crystals are one of the only currencies you’ll need in High On Life, the new extremely weird game from the developers behind Accounting+ and Trover Saves The Universe. Early in the story, you’ll encounter a chef’s kiosk that sells special Warp Discs you can use to access unique locations — but you’ll need Warp Crystals to buy them all. And Warp Crystals aren’t so easy to get. You’ll need to clear out enemies bases on explorable worlds to get them. But there is one way to farm as many Warp Crystals as you want with the least amount of effort. Not that you’ll really need to. If you play through the entire game, doing everything, you’ll eventually earn enough Warp Crystals to buy everything you’ll want from the shop.

But that’s no fun. Earning more currency through grinding is just something we have to do here. Whether we’re farming for XP or in-game currency, finding the most efficient methods to do anything is just fun — even if it isn’t remotely necessary. And you just might want to follow these steps so you can quickly unlock Warp Discs for the Movie Theater. Who doesn’t want to watch a full-length film with jokes for the entire runtime?

How To Grind Out Warp Crystals | Fastest Method

To earn Warp Crystals as fast as possible and complete your collection of Warp Discs, follow this simple method below. You’ll be able to collect all the Warp Crystals required to unlock everything.

Use the portal in your home. Travel to Zephyr Paradise – Upper Valley .

– . From the portal, turn around to spot a red cave in the distance. The red cave is on the rock wall and reachable by crossing a section of street.

in the distance. The red cave is on the rock wall and reachable by crossing a section of street. Run through the cave and grapple up to encounter giant termites . Defeat the large, armored termite at the end.

. Defeat the large, at the end. Leave the caves from the armored termite and grapple across — down below is a reward base where you can claim a Warp Crystal bounty.

Next, just enter the nearby Moplet Village located across the water. You can reach it by crossing the same section of ruined road we use to enter the termite caves. Entering the village area will cause the termite enemies to respawn. When they respawn, you can return to the cave and clear the area out for another Warp Crystal reward. Repeat the process infinitely to earn however many Warp Crystals you need to purchase all the items from the Chef’s shop. Seriously, it takes about a minute to complete each run.

This method is for all of us impatient players that really, really want to buy everything as quickly as possible. For everyone else, you can explore and clear out enemy bases for rewards without rushing. If you fully explore every planet, you’ll basically get as many Warp Crystals as required to purchase all the Warp Discs.