High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | The Deep Jungle Locations Guide

The second location on your High On Life intergalactic adventure is the Deep Jungle. This is where you’ll encounter plenty of new obstacles to your exploration — and you won’t be able to get all the ludlox loot boxes on your first visit. You’ll need to circle back around after obtaining more weapons. Each weapon has a unique power that lets you traverse the environment in new ways. You’ll start with a simple gloop launcher and unlock a grappling knife. Later you’ll get powerful weapons that let you slow down time. You’ll need all of it to fully unlock all the ludloxes in the Deep Jungles.

The jungles are packed with ludloxes — on the green river delta, or in the cute and cuddly teddy bear village. This area is enormous, and we’re writing from the very beginning portal. Following the starting portal, we’ll go through each area in linear order, marking every ludlox loot you can find. This is the best way to earn pesos between bounties. Don’t miss out on all the suit and weapon upgrades at the pawn shop! More unlock as you increase your inventory.

The Deep Jungle | Collectibles Guide

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: Near the starting portal, you’ll find two angled mushrooms over the water. Use your pistol to bounce a glob of slime to the raised metal platform. Once lowered, jump to the platform and you’ll reach a mite infested camp with this ludlox.

Ludlox #2: [x] Another ludlox is in this camp area. You’ll need a special weapon skill to interact with the lava rock wall to reach this one on the high ledge.

Ludlox #3: On the main path, you’ll reach the first mite encounter. To the left of the land bridge ramp, there’s a small spot along the rocky cliff wall near the water with this ludlox.

Ludlox #4: From the Jungle Overlook portal, go straight forward to the huge tree.

Ludlox #5: Shoot the first glowing green bulb to generate a platform when travelling toward the bounty on the River Fork. You can’t miss this one.

Ludlox #6: After climbing the first green bulb platform and crossing the river, follow the rocky path and turn around to see a plant blocking a small alcove. Shoot the glowing green bulb connected to the fan plant to reveal a hidden ludlox.

Ludlox #7: Grapple to a wasp and jump across three more fan plants. Before grappling again, go up the rocky path to this ludlox.

Ludlox #8: Entering the bug den, stick to the left wall and you’ll find an alcove with a ludlox.

Ludlox #91: [x] At the exit to the bug den where we found the previous ludlox, there’s a hole in the ceiling with another volcanic wall. You’ll need the right weapon special to climb up there.

Ludlox #10: Entering the arena where the G3 Syndicate troops warp in, go to the back-left and you’ll find a ludlox across a glowing green river.

Ludlox #11: [x] In the same G3 Syndicate ambush area, there’s a rocky ledge in the back-right corner. You’ll need a jetpack upgrade or you’ll need to be able to interact with volcanic walls to reach it.

Ludlox #12: [x] Continuing past the ambush area, you’ll encounter a little teddy bear alien. Jumping across the gap, turn around to spot another box. You’ll need the volcanic wall upgrade to reach it.

Ludlox #13: Following the path to the village where the G3 are rounding up teddies, look on the ledge side of the path for a hidden ludlox behind plants.

Ludlox #14: As you enter the village, look on the left shore near the water for a chest.

Ludlox #15: Near the Village Chief’s hut, cross the small bridge to get this ludlox with a view of the green slime river.

Ludlox #16: Above the Village Chief’s area, there’s a house in the trees with a wooden walkway. Look up to find the ludlox! To reach it, use the zipline to reach a flying wasp and grapple up onto the walkway.

Ludlox #17: [x] Using the same zipline, grapple to the opposite side. This leads to a volcanic wall with a ludlox chest on the high cliff.

Ludlox #18: On the path to the mansion, you’ll reach a syndicate platform with two swinging bridges that can launch you across the gap. Flip the right bridge multiple times to find a sneaky ludlox hidden on the underside.

Ludlox #19: After launching yourself from one of the swinging bridges, bounce a glob to lower the long bridge to your left. This leads to a zipline you can ride. Ride it left and jump off at the flat landing with a container. The ludlox is on top of the container.

Ludlox #20: Continuing to the area with two ziplines across the green river, look left — there’s a path with a small swinging bridge puzzle. Bounce globs to reach the opposite side with a ludlox chest at the top.

Ludlox #21: [x] Beneath the previous chest, there’s a platform reachable from the ziplines that leads to a spinning fan. You’ll need the ability to slow time on the fans to get through here.

Ludlox #22: At the Supply Debut where the store is located, past the double ziplines, you’ll find a ludlox under the stairs.

Ludlox #23: [x] Leaving the Supply Deput building, there’s a bridge with a forcefield floor. You’ll need the right ability to disable the generator and collect the ludlox below.

Ludlox #24: Leaving the Supply Deput and facilities at the river, you’ll enter a canyon with more G3 troops. There’s a cave to the left with this ludlox.

Ludlox #25: [x] In the same location, look on the high rocks to the right. There are blue streaks on the wall — with the right upgrade ability, you can reach this upper area.

Ludlox #26: From the mansion where you get the Warp Device, go toward the river. There’s a ludlox on the cliff you can reach by dropping down from above.

Ludlox #27: [x] From the Warp Disc location, look down the path left for a raised bridge you can only lower from the other side. There’s a volcanic wall here. Once you can interact with it, you’ll be able to climb the ridge and reach this ludlox.

Ludlox #28: After summoning the highway near the village, use it to reach an optional furgle warren. Enter and look along the left wall as you progress to get this one.

Ludlox #29: Found at the end of the furgle warren.

More coming soon!