Signalis: Butterfly Box Key Locations | Evidence Storage Puzzle

One of the most common types of puzzles in Signalis are key puzzles which essentially boil down to doing a scavenger hunt across an area to find the proper keys for a lock. Luckily, there’s very little ambiguity when it comes to which keys go into which locks meaning that once you’ve got the key, you should instantly know to return to the lock.

Some locks are necessary to crack in order to further the story, however, others hide hidden loot and optional supplies. The locked Butterfly Box found in the Evidence Storage is necessary as it gives you access to the radio frequencies needed later in the game and it hides an important piece to the overall story of Signalis that’s worth seeing if you’re trying to make sense of its narrative. In order to open it, you’ll need to find two keys hidden across the Aeon Facility’s Worker Accommodations floor. Use the guide below to find both keys for the lock.

Butterfly Box Key #1

The first part of the Butterfly Box key is found in the Worker Bathroom on the east side of B2. To get there, you’ll need to make your way through the Kitchen and then head south through the Mensa. The Worker Bathroom is the room in the southwest corner of the Southeast Corridor. You’ll find the key on the ground.

You can either hold onto it until you get the second half or put it into item storage. Inventory space is limited in Signalis, though, so it’s not a bad idea to drop the key off in the box until you have the second half.

Butterfly Box Key #2

The second half of the Butterfly Box Key is located in the Showers in the west wing of B2. To access the West wing, you’ll need the West Wing Key found in the Rationing Office in the northeast corner of the Southeast Corridor.

With the key in hand, head west into the Mineshaft Access. Take the northwest door into the Lockers then the north door into the Showers. Inside the Showers, take care of the enemy inside and you’ll find the second key on the floor in the middle of the room.

Unlocking the Butterfly Box

Once you have both keys, combine them in your inventory and then return to Evidence Storage. Use the rebuild key on the box and you’ll open it to find a mysterious artifact. Pick up the Plate of Eternity and you’ll play a scene where you’ve been temporarily transported to a remote radio tower. Once the scene is over, you’ll be back in Evidence Storage with the artifact in your inventory.