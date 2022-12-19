Signalis: Class 4B Wall Safe Combo | Puzzle Solution

There are a lot of puzzles to solve in Signalis including a handful of safes to crack. While the first safe you come across in the game, one located in Class 4B in the first chapter, is pretty straightforward. That said, if you’re having a hard time with how Signalis dishes out its information, you might have a tough time cracking the first safe.

The way the game treats the wall safe is a little emblematic of how Signalis approaches its puzzles: it isn’t going to solve them for you, instead, you’ll need to put the work into understanding them for yourself. If you’re still stuck, however, there’s no shame in getting some extra help. Use the guide below to learn how to get the safe combo for the wall safe in Class 4B. It’s worth noting that some of the wall safes in Signalis are optional and contain extra loot and supplies. That said, the Class 4B safe is necessary to crack if you want to continue the game’s main path.

More Signalis guides:

| How to Get the Einhorn Revolver & Nitro Express Rifle | How to Get All Endings |

Class 4B Wall Safe Puzzle Solution

When you get free reign to explore the Aeon Facility in the first chapter of Signalis, you’ll find a service request form in the Staff Room next to the red save station. The form says that the wall safe in classroom 4B has been reset to the default combination and that anyone with it can open the safe with ease.

To get the default combination, go to the Aula, north of Class 4B, and grab the Protektor Key from the bench on the north side of the room. With the key in hand, head back towards the area you started in and use the key on the locked door in the corridor east of the Surface Access room.

Inside the Observation room, pick up the pistol and the aperture card from the drawers, then leave to go to the library to the north. Take care of the monster that attacks you on your way and then watch the scene where you meet Isa. Use the aperture card in the blue terminal on the west side of the room and you’ll be given an explanation of how to input lock combinations and what the default code is.

The card will tell you that the default code is 204512. With that knowledge, head back to Class 4B and interact with the safe. Punch in the code, hit the arrow button, then turn the dial on the left. Inside, you’ll find the classroom key which is used to get through the locked door in the Aula. Inside, you’ll find a hole in the floor for you to jump down where Elstar’s search for Alina continues.