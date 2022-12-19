River City Girls 2: All Blueprint Locations | An Enigmatic Note Quest Guide

As you go across the different regions of River City Girls 2, there are several quests that you can go on to get some XP, cash, and maybe even an accessory to aid you in your journey to save the city from the Sanwakai Crime Family. One of these quests is known as “An Enigmatic Note,” a quest that tasks you with finding a set of 4 Blueprints found across the city. While there are only 4 Blueprints in the quest, none of these pieces are marked on your map so it could be a bit difficult to complete. Luckily, completing this quest gets you one of the best pieces of equipment in the game so it will be important to get all these pieces together. This guide will show you where you find all 4 Blueprint Locations in River City Girls 2.

All Blueprint Locations In River City Girls 2

After defeating the three bosses carrying emblems (Blaire the Witch, Tsukio, and Primo), you will be able to enter River City High School. This region is where you will find the start of “An Enigmatic Note” quest in the School Auditorium area, as shown in the images below.

Blueprint #1

Once you start this quest, the Blueprint pieces will spawn across the map. The first piece of the Blueprint is found in the School Auditorium. Jump up onto the piece of building set near the front of the stage and then get a running jump to reach the upper balcony. You will find Blueprint #1 up here.

Blueprint #2

The next Blueprint part is found in Flatirons. Head to the Overgrown Zoo near the bottom left of the region. At the top left of the Zoo is an entrance to a Hideout. You can jump up onto the area above this entrance to find a secret entrance. Hold the Interact button in the area shown in the picture below as if you were going through a normal door and you will be taken to a secret area,

This will take you back to the Abandon Trainyard, the area that you entered the Overgrown Zoo from but will be in a previously inaccessible part of the area. This is where you will find Blueprint #2.

Blueprint #3

In Downtown, head all the way to the left of the region and go to the Back Alley near a Hideout. Just beneath the Hideout entrance, you will find another door. Use the game’s wall jump move to reach a clothing wire connecting the building that the door leads into and a steel balcony. Walk across to the balcony to find the Blueprint sitting on the steel.

Blueprint #4

The final Blueprint is found in Crosstown, more specifically in the Food Court of the Mall. Like Blueprint #2, you will have to access the area that the Blueprint is found in via a secret entrance in a different part of the mall. In Mall Second Floor, go all the way to the right of the area just before the entrance to the Carousel room. Just beneath this doorway, shown in the second area below is a secret entrance that you can interact with. Go all the way to the right of the Food Court balcony to find the Blueprint in front of Noize, a boss from the first game.

With all of the Blueprint parts acquired, you will instantly complete the quest. As a reward, you will unlock the Heart Reactor accessory that will give you a permanent fill of your Special Meter.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for more guides for River City Girls 2.

More Guides from Matt Villei:

Trek to Yomi: How to Get All 4 Endings | All Endings Explained | Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Rebecca’s Shotgun | Guts Shotgun Location | Cyberpunk 2077: How to Play Like David | David Martinez Build Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Evil West: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Evil West: All Chapter 1 Collectibles | Questionable Cargo Lore, Cash, and Chest Locations | 33 NEW Upcoming Single Player Games Coming In 2023