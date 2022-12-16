High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Old Town Locations Guide

Bet you weren’t expecting an old west shootout in High On Life. Old Town is the decrepit desert outpost you’ll have to fight your way through before entering the real star of the show — Dreg Town. Old Town is basically a pitstop on your journey, but this area is absolutely packed with collectible ludlox chest. You’ll need all the money you can get, especially if you want to reach them all. The jetpack upgrade is required extensively here, and you can’t explore those rooftops without as much jet-powered boosting as possible. Old Town is surprisingly complicated for a crumbling burg filled with gun-happy bad guys. Here’s where to fill your pockets.

More High On Life guides:

Secret Ending | Farming Warp Crystals | Movie Theater Easter Egg (Full Movie) | Blim City Ludloxes | Slums Ludloxes | Deep Jungle Ludloxes | Jungle Valley Ludloxes | Out-Outskirts Ludloxes | Dreg Town Ludloxes

Old Town | Collectibles Guide

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: Dropping down into Old Town Gorge from the construction site, you’ll reach a swinging bridge you need to lower. Opposite that bridge you’ll find this ludlox on the main path.

Ludlox #2: After crossing the old bridge over the gorge, look on the right side for a volcanic wall. Use Gus’s trick shot to climb up and grab the ludlox.

Ludlox #3: Cross the lower section of the gorge to reach the entrance to Old Town. Before taking the ramp up, there’s a path left to this ludlox, right next to another swinging bridge and zipline.

Ludlox #4: From the Old Town entrance ludlox, knock down the swinging bridge and zipline down the path. You’ll need to use globs to knock the blockers out of your way. There’s a ludlox reward at the end.

Ludlox #5: [x] And there’s yet another ludlox you can get later in the game. Return here once you can interact with diamond metal walls and get the jetpack.

Ludlox #6: From the entrance gate to Old Town, go left until you find this ludlox by the rock wall barrier.

Ludlox #7: [x] At the destroyed bridge outside Old Town, there’s a forcefield blocking a shack. You’ll need to disable the generator below the bridge with a trick weapon we don’t have yet.

Ludlox #8: Inside Old Town, climb onto the large building off Main Street. About halfway up, there’s a ledge with this ludlox chest. You can reach the upper level with a volcanic wall Gus can shoot a platform onto.

Ludlox #9: On the outer wall of Old Town, you can climb onto the guard post near the sheriff statue.

Ludlox #10: Hidden in the pile of old wreckage outside Nipulon’s Lounge.

Ludlox #11: Directly left of the entrance to Nipulon’s Lounge, you’ll find this ludlox hidden along the rock wall behind an old building.

Ludlox #12: [x] On top of the gaudy entrance to Nipulon’s Lounge, the huge red building on the right side of Old Town. You’ll need a jetpack upgrade to get to the top.

Ludlox #13: On the left side of town, find the giant animal statue with pointy ears. You can zipline to this rooftop or use a volcanic hotwall to climb up with Gus. There’s a ludlox here, opposite the old saloon.

Ludlox #14: [x] On the far-left side of Old Town, there’s a huge yellow construction machine with a ludlox on top, hanging over the edge of the cliff. You’ll need the jetpack upgrade to reach it.

Ludlox #15: Inside the Old Town Saloon, to the right of the bar front.

