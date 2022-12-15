High On Life: How To Find All Ludlox Loot Boxes | Blim City Locations Guide

Welcome to space city! After escaping Earth in High On Life, you’ll enter the magnificent Blim City. The alien world is truly massive, with towering skyscrapers surrounding your recently relocated Earth home. The city isn’t just a hub for bounty hunting adventures. You’ll also find Ludlox crates scattered around the environment. There are 15 of these chests total, and you won’t be able to start unlocking them until after finishing the first bounty. The knife is required to open chests and collect the pesos inside — yes, aliens use pesos as currency.

Get help with all the chests in the hub with these locations. Like other areas of the map, you’ll have to wait until you’re fully kitted out with weapons and suit upgrades before you can get them all. If there’s a Ludlox you can’t get yet, just keep progressing in the story. You’ll eventually get the upgrade you need.

More High On Life guides:

Secret Ending | Farming Warp Crystals | Movie Theater Easter Egg (Full Movie)

Blim City | Collectibles Guide

[Work-in-progress: Check back soon for more locations.]

Ludloxes are special living loot chests that can be opened with the melee knife. They appear as blue marks on your HUD map. Opening them will reward you with a batch of pesos, which can be used to purchase upgrades from the pawnshop in Blim City.

Ludlox #1: Located on a small bench, directly outside your house.

Ludlox #2: From your house, take the path right to the dinosaur square. There’s a chest behind the round kiosk.

Ludlox #3: Behind the Blorto’s Shop in the center of downtown.

Ludlox #4: On top of the rounded red-roof restaurant in downtown, near Blorto’s. Use the flying wasps to reach the rooftop.

Ludlox #5: Up the alley from the Slums entrance. There’s a group of three NPCs hanging out around some stairs. There’s a chest behind the group.

Ludlox #6: Inside an open garage to the left of your house.

Ludlox #7: [x] At the top of the Krust Lord pizza building opposite the entrance to the Slums. On the rooftop, use your slow-motion ability to drop through the spinning fan blades.

Ludlox #8: [x] Jump onto the red restaurant awning on the edge of the city to the right of your house.

More coming soon.