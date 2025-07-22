New Pokemon Legends Z-A Trailer Highlights Inhabitants Of Lumiose City

The Pokemon Presents is over, and many were wondering what was going to be shown at it. However, the one thing that we knew that would be at it, in one form or another, was that of Pokemon Legends Z-A. This is The Pokemon Company’s biggest release of this year, by far, and it needs to do really well to help rebound the company from certain “quality questions” that have plagued it since the release of Gen 9 a few years back. At the Presents today, we got a new trailer that focused on the game’s story and the characters that you would be able to interact with through it and other side stories.

Your tale begins when you relocate to the newly redeveloped Lumiose City. Almost immediately, you get recruited to join a group called Team MZ. What’s the point of this team? Simply put, it’s to help the people of Lumiose City by keeping it safe from whatever troubles it. As we find out, there’s plenty troubling it. Other members of the team include Naveen and Lida, each of whom has different desires of what they want to be in the city, and in life in general.

While doing the tournament that happens at night in Lumiose City, you’ll eventually progress far enough to meet other characters with different goals for the city, including Corbeau, who is the head of the “Rust Syndicate.” While we don’t get confirmation, it does appear to be the enemy group of the game, so you’ll want to watch out for him and his followers.

Sticking with the battles, you’ll soon meet a detective named Emma, who warns you about a strange Mega Evolution event going on that has wild Pokemon Mega Evolving without the need for a trainer! You’ll need to team up with your MZ pals to stop them before things get out of hand.

It won’t be just battles you do in the city, though. For example, there are plenty of side quests that you can take in the game that involve both people and Pokemon. You’ll assist them in various ways and thus, make the city a better place. You’ll also have more style options than ever before! You can customize your avatar in various ways so that you look exactly how you want to in the game and as you walk around Lumiose City.

Pokemon Legends Z-A clearly has plenty for you to do and enjoy, and that doesn’t even mention all the new Mega Evolution types that will be in the game! You can get it for yourself on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16th.

