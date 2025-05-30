Pokemon Legends Z-A Shows Off Mega Pokemon In New Promo Clip

On Wednesday, fans got the surprise announcement that Pokemon Legends Z-A would be dropping on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16th. This was a surprise as the game had been given trailers multiple times in the past, including during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct in April, and no window was given outside of “2025.” However, now we know when to place it on the calendar. To add to that, we know that there will be a Pokemon Presents event in July to help build up hype for the game even further. More than likely, that presentation will provide gamers with a deeper look into what to expect.

One of the things that has only lightly been touched upon in the game is the act of Mega Evolution. In the original teaser trailer for Pokemon Legends Z-A, The Pokemon Company revealed that Mega Evolution would return to Kalos, and many were curious how it would all play out.

For those that don’t know, Mega Evolution is a temporary transformation that can drastically power up a Pokemon and give them potentially new abilities and even a different “type.” As of yet, no new Mega Evolutions for the franchise have been confirmed; however, in a new promo clip to celebrate the game’s release date announcement, we did get to see many of the current Mega Evolution options in battle. Check it out below:

While simple and short, the intent here is clear. The team is reminding you about its promise for Mega Evolution and teasing what might happen. Furthermore, they’re cementing that many of the “classics” for this type of battle tactic will be in the game, if not the whole flock of them. That alone will give you plenty of options when you need to use them in battle.

The twist here is that it’s not as simple to think about “who will get Mega Evolution next,” as the new game has already confirmed that Pokemon from many other regions, if not all other regions, will be in the game. Rumors have been stating that around three dozen pocket monsters will get the Mega Evolution trait, but that’s unconfirmed. The dev team will definitely want to make them impactful to the game overall while also ensuring that things are still balanced.

It’s possible that Mega Evolution could also play a big part in the storyline of the game, but that remains to be seen. Either way, we’ll find out the truth soon enough.