Pokemon Champions Gets New Trailer and Details

While the Pokemon Presents wasn’t everything that fans were hoping for, we did get some new information about certain titles, including Pokemon Champions. This was the game that was announced back at Pokemon Day earlier this year, and will be focused solely on Pokemon battles. Alongside a new trailer, which you can see below, we did get more insights into how things will go, and you might be surprised at how things will play out and how detailed it is. For example, one of the game’s key features is being able to connect Pokemon Home to the title so you can bring in all the creatures you’ve caught in the past to use in the new game.

However, if you don’t have access to that, the game will provide you with plenty of Pokemon for you to use and train with across the franchise’s history. So, in many ways, you can either play like a veteran to see how your team stacks up, or you can play like a “rookie” once again to see if you can get your new team to match against those you play against online.

To that end, the game has revealed the different kinds of battles you can participate in. You’ll be able to do single battles or double battles, as was revealed previously. However, we now know that you can fight in Ranked Battles to see how you stack up against the world of trainers out there. Or, you can fight in Casual Battles, to have some fun and see what other trainers bring to the mix. Finally, you can battle in Private matches with friends or others you know, so you can test one another and see who is the best among you!

What might be the most shocking part about Pokemon Champions is the “Training” mode that you’ll get to partake in. Unlike in the mainline titles, you can skip the needless grinding of leveling up and hoping to get the best stats for your Pokemon. Instead, the game will allow you to pick the moves that you want your partners to have, and then train with them to get the stats that you think will help them dominate on the battlefield!

That’s going to open up whole new levels of Pokemon management, especially as people attempt to make the best teams possible for Ranked Matches and beyond. You can see the new trailer below, and get the game on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch in 2026.