Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered

The GO Pass: Ancients Recovered event is getting ready to roll out and it will introduce Hyper Training to Pokémon Go.

A GO Pass is a free progression track that becomes available for a limited-time. By collecting GO Points, you can increase your rank to earn rewards. Those that want to splash out on stronger event bonuses and rewards can do so by upgrading the free GO Pass to GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered for US$19.99.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Ancients Recovered GO Pass Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: GO Pass June Rewards and Milestones | Pokémon Go: Eggs-pedition Access June Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: June Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Power up your buddy

Hyper Training is a new way for Trainers to increase a Pokémon’s HP, Attack, and Defense. The first time this mechanic will make its debut is with the GO Pass Deluxe: Ancients Recovered, taking place on June 23, at 10am, until June 29, at 6pm local time.

During this event, Trainers who own the Deluxe version of the GO Pass will be able to earn a Gold Bottle Cap, which is used to start Hyper Training that you can complete to increase all of a Pokémon’s stats.

The Gold Bottle Cap is an item that can be activated just once. Put it to work to start Hyper Training with an eligible Pokémon. The Pokémon needs to be a Good Buddy or higher, but Shadow Pokémon and Pokémon that already have maxed out stats are not eligible for Hyper Training.

Once you’ve assigned a Gold Bottle Cap to your chosen Pokémon, you can begin Hyper Training. To train, you will complete various tasks in relation to the stats you want to raise.

Attack: Battle alongside your trainee while they’re your buddy.

Battle alongside your trainee while they’re your buddy. Defense: Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokémon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokémon.

Strengthen your bond with your Buddy Pokémon trainee by playing together, exploring, and catching Pokémon. HP: Explore alongside your trainee as a buddy. This can include spinning PokéStops, earning Buddy Candy, or other adventures out in the wild.

Completing Hyper Training is going to be quite the grind. From the moment you use a Gold Bottle Cap, you’ll have 365 days to finish your Hyper Training tasks. It’s a long road ahead, but your Pokémon will be stronger than ever.

The Gold Bottle Cap obtained through the Ancients Recovered event will expire on July 6, 2025, at 11:59pm local time, so make sure to use it on your chosen trainee before it’s too late.