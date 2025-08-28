Pokémon Go: September GO Pass Schedule and Bonuses

Another month means a new set of rewards for Pokémon Go fans via the GO Pass. Whether you’re working your way through the free tiers or choose to upgrade, there are a plethora of boosts on offer to help you progress through the newly released Tales of Transformation season.

A GO Pass is a free or paid, limited time progression track that players can work through each month. By collecting GO Points, your rank will increase towards better rewards.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Kanto Celebration Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Mega Gyarados Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Sunkissed Shores Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

GO Pass: September has something new

GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe

Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: September on September 2, at 10am local time. You can collect GO Points and continue to rank up to get more rewards, all the way up until October 7, at 10am local time.

Save the date, because from October 4, at 12am to October 5, at 11:59pm local time, there’s no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn.

For US$7.99, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe, a paid version of the GO Pass that offers upgraded rewards and faster progression. The most premium upgrade costs US$9.99, offering the GO Pass Deluxe, plus 10 Ranks, automatically awarding enough GO Points to reach Rank 11.

Featured Pokémon and Rewards

Complete Pass Tasks to rank up your GO Pass to earn rewards such as:

Encounter Cobalion with a Tales of Transformation–themed Special Background (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Stardust

XP

Max Particles

PokéBalls

Candy

Trainers who upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe can also earn the following:

A Timed Incubator

One Super Incubator

Additional encounters with even more Pokémon

Premium items, such as Premium Battle Passes, Incense, an Incubator, Lure Modules, and more

Candy XL

Major Milestone Bonuses

Reach Major Milestones on your GO Pass to unlock more bonuses.

Tier 1 – Rank 25

Open up to 40 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 125 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 30 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Tier 2 – Rank 50

2x Daily Adventure Incense duration

Tier 3 – Rank 75

2x Stardust and XP from hatching Eggs.

Upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe to strengthen the following bonus:

Tier 1 – Rank 25

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Timed Incubator

The new Timed Incubator is coming with GO Pass Deluxe: September and can be claimed at Rank 20. The Timed Incubator is an additional unlimited-use Incubator for hatching Eggs.

Be sure to claim rewards on your GO Pass before it expires on October 9, 2025 at 10am local time.