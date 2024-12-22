Pokémon Go: Fidough Fetch Event Schedule and Bonuses

Fidough is a Fairy-type Pokémon from the Paldea region, but it is now getting ready to debut in Pokémon Go. Before the four-legged friend can join your Pokédex, it needs to be unsealed from behind the doors of an event.

The Fidough Fetch questline will kick off on January 3, at 3pm and end on January 7, 2025, at 10pm PST. The event takes Pokémon Go collaboration to a whole new level, as Trainers worldwide will be invited to work together towards certain goals. Of course, unlocking Fidough will be on most Trainer’s minds, but there are a range of other rewards to grab along the way.

Pokémon Go welcomes Fidough

Global Challenges will take place throughout the Fidough Fetch event and are they key to unlocking rewards. Here, you will work with Trainers around the globe to make Nice Curveball Throws. Once a challenge is marked as complete, special bonuses will be unlocked for the remainder of the event and the next Global Challenge will begin. There are a total of six levels, with different rewards at each stage.

Level 1

2x XP for catching Pokémon

Level 2

2x Stardust for catching Pokémon

An additional event-themed Field Research task will be available

The Puppy Pokémon Fidough and its Evolution, Dachsbun, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. (50 Fidough Candy will evolve Fidough into Dachsbun)

Level 3

2.5x XP for catching Pokémon

Additional event-themed Field Research tasks will be available

Additional Pokémon will appear in the wild, including Hisuian Growlithe and Greavard

Level 4

2.5x Stardust for catching Pokémon

Level 5

3x XP for catching Pokémon

3x Stardust for catching Pokémon

Level 6

4× XP for catching Pokémon

4× Stardust for catching Pokémon

Although the Global Challenges are the star of the show, there are other bonuses you can obtain along the way.

Event Bonuses

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Voltorb and Shiny Electrike

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

Growlithe

Voltorb

Snubbull

Poochyena

Electrike

Lillipup

Field Research Tasks

As always, event-themed Field Research tasks will be available to complete, allowing you to earn:

Stardust

Poké Balls

Great Balls

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Looking ahead to 2025, Trainers can bring in the New Year with a special event, with a January Community Day following shortly after.

