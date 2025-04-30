Assassin’s Creed Shadows Roadmap Breakdowns What To Expect This Year

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released about a month ago, and if you enjoyed the game, you have even more to look forward to playing. The developers at Ubisoft wanted to ensure a solid release, and as a result, it was pushed back more than once. But now that the game is out and players worldwide are either enjoying it or have wrapped up, Ubisoft is sharing what else you can expect to keep you coming back to this game.

In a new video today, Ubisoft published a content roadmap for the first year of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It’s filled with content and updates to keep you playing along. For starters, the first big expansion, Claws of Awaji, is coming our way. Now, if you had pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then you get this expansion for free.

What we know so far about the Claws of Awaji is that this opens up the island of Awaji. Outside of having a new region to explore, we know that there will be new enemies, abilities, and the Bo staff weapon for Naoe. It’s worth going through the campaign fully if you haven’t done so yet. That’s because this expansion will take place after the base campaign’s epilogue.

Outside of the first expansion, Ubisoft is dropping free story content updates. These are being called Story Drops, and they will help introduce players to more abilities, allies, and activities and even dig a little deeper into the backstories of characters within the game.

Developers also noted that we will get updates to the parkour system, giving players more interactions and further optimizations when traversing the world. That might go in hand with the announcement of an update coming to the Photo Mode with new filters, character poses, facial expressions, and more.

Additionally, the developers noted that they are always listening to the community. Feedback will further aid them when it comes to future updates, such as the April 8th update, which saw a few quality-of-life improvements after listening to players, such as the horse-auto feature. It’s noted that the next community-focused update will arrive in June. Ultimately, developers want you to know that more content is planned regularly, so whether it’s a tougher difficulty setting or a New Game+ mode, you’ll want to keep checking back to see what Ubisoft brings to Assassin’s Creed Shadows next.