Pokémon Go: March Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go has shared details of its upcoming March Community Day that will focus on Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon and activate a plethora of bonuses across the board.

The Community Day will take place on March 8, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. However, some bonuses will stick around for up to a week after the curtains close on the main event.

Welcome in March with a Pokémon Go Community Day

Featured Pokémon

Fuecoco will appear more frequently in the wild

Featured Attack

Evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco’s Evolution) during the event or up to a week afterward to get a Skeledirge that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Blast Burn

Trainer Battles : 110 power

: 110 power Gyms and raids: 120 power

Attack Availability Updates

Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Skeledirge will be able to learn the Charged Attack, Torch Song.

Torch Song

Trainer Battles : 70 power and increases the user’s Attack by one stage

: 70 power and increases the user’s Attack by one stage Gyms and raids: 100 power

Community Day Special Research

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to participate in Fuecoco Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the research to earn a range of rewards such as:

Premium Battle Pass

Rare Candy XL

More encounters with Fuecoco

3 encounters with Fuecoco that have a Seasonal Special Background

Field Research

Catch Fuecoco to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Fuecoco, and more

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

Trainers that log in during the March Community Day will receive Timed Research that grants:

An encounter with a Fuecoco that has a Seasonal Special Background

Increased chance to encounter a Shiny Fuecoco when you completing Timed Research tasks

This Timed Research opportunity is scheduled to last for a week following the event and during this time, you can evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco’s Evolution) to obtain a Skeledirge that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn. The rewards tied to this line of Timed Research must be claimed by March 15, 2025, at 10pm local time.

Event Bonuses

3x Stardust for catching Pokémon

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day

Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Event Bundles

Two Community Day bundles will be available via the in-game shop:

For 1,350 PokéCoins, get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs.

For 480 PokéCoins, get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

Before the March Community Day, Pokémon Go Trainers still have a Scattered to the Winds questline to look forward to, bringing together players from across the globe to earn encounters with Scatterbug.