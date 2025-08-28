Pokémon Go: Kanto Celebration Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go is preparing to roll out an action-packed event all about the Kanto region. This guide has all the details you need to know about what’s in store during the five-day event.
The Kanto Celebration begins on September 2 at 10am, and ends on September 7, 2025, at 8pm local time. Expect themed wild encounters, Timed Research opportunities, Mega Evolutions, and more.
More Pokémon guides
Pokémon Go: Mega Gyarados Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Sunkissed Shores Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get Free World Championship 2025 T-shirt | Pokémon Go – Delightful Days: Taken Over Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |
Celebrate the Kanto region in Pokémon Go
Wild Encounters
Event-themed Pokémon will appear in the wild, including:
- Chansey (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)
- Snorlax (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)
- Abra (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)
Event Bonuses
- One guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon
- 3x Mega Evolution duration
- 2x XP for spinning PokéStops
- Evolve Ivysaur (Bulbasaur’s Evolution) to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant
- Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander’s Evolution) to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn
- Evolve Wartortle (Squirtle’s Evolution) to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon
- Take a few snapshots during the event for a surprise
Timed Research
Free event-exclusive Timed Research will be available, offering XP, Stardust, Mega Energy, and encounters with Pokémon first discovered in the Kanto region that usually only appear in certain parts of the world.
- Kanto Celebration: Near and Farfetch’d from September 2, at 10am to September 3, at 10am local time
- Kanto Celebration: Kang You Dig It from September 3, at 10am to September 4, at 10am local time
- Kanto Celebration: Mime Time from September 4, at 10am to September 5, at 10am local time
- Kanto Celebration: Tauros Taming from September 5, at 10am to September 6, at 10am local time
Field Research
Complete Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy, XP, encounters with event-themed Pokémon, and more.
Collection Challenges
Complete Collection Challenges by catching and evolving Pokémon to receive Mega Energy.
Paid Special Research
For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Special Research, awarding:
- Dynamax Articuno
- Dynamax Zapdos
- Dynamax Moltres
Kanto Celebration Ultra Ticket Box
A Kanto Celebration Ultra Ticket Box will be in the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It includes both an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.