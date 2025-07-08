Pokémon Go: Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Schedule and Bonuses

Do you have what it takes to defeat Gigantamax Lapras? The upcoming Pokémon Go Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day will put that to the test.

The Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day will take place on July 19, at 2pm to 5pm local time. Take advantage of various bonuses and Timed Research rewards to help you with the showdown.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Hisuian Lilligant Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Eggs-pedition Access Ticket and Reward Road Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: July Community Day Classic Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: What is Hyper Training? | Answered | Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Fingers crossed for a Shiny!

Featured Pokémon

Gigantamax Lapras

Lucky trainers may encounter a Shiny.

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, July 18, at 5pm to July 19, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles (active from 12am to 5pm local time)

2× Max Particles from exploring (active from 12am to 5pm local time)

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

Two additional Special Trades can be made

In order to get the 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles bonus, you must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu.

Timed Research

There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers beginning before the event on July 14, 2025, at 6am local time.

Complete the Timed Research tasks to encounter a Dynamax Passimian to round out your battle team when you take on Gigantamax Lapras. This Timed Research also awards Passimian Candy, Max Particles, and more.

The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before July 19, 2025, at 5pm local time.

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access more Timed Research associated with the event.

Paid Timed Research rewards include:

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

2x XP from Max Battles

Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600

Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the Pokémon Go Web Store. It includes an event ticket and a bonus Max Particle Pack.

That’s not all, as the Web Store will feature a Max Battle Boost Box for US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) This box includes a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs.