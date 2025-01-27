Pokémon Go: Small Yet Strong Event Schedule and Bonuses

According to Niantic, big things come in small packages, or at least that is the case with the upcoming Small Yet Strong event in Pokémon Go. Participants can expect to come across a Shiny Pokémon debut, complete various event-themed challenges, and so much more.

The Small Yet Strong event and all the bonuses that go with it will go live on February 5, at 10am to February 8, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong rewards

Event Bonuses

2x XP for catching Pokémon

Increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild

Wild Encounters

Various Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. They all have the chance to be Shiny, including Shiny Nymble which is making its debut:

Paras

Natu

Plant Cloak Burmy

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Joltik

Tynamo

Red Flower Flabébé

Blue Flower Flabébé

Yellow Flower Flabébé

Nymble

Flabébé with differently colored flowers will spawn in the wild depending on where you are in the world:

Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas

No matter your region, some players may even come across:

White Flower Flabébé

Orange Flower Flabébé

Raids

The Pokémon showing up in Raids will be:

Five-Star Raids

Dialga until February 6 at 10am

Enamorus (Incarnate Forme) beginning February 6 at 10am

Mega Raids

Mega Medicham until February 6 at 10am

Mega Tyranitar beginning February 6 at 10am

Eggs

The Pokémon that will hatch from 2 km Eggs that may also be Shiny are:

Togepi

Azurill

Budew

Chingling

Espurr

Dedenne

Field Research

Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to earn encounters with Burmy and Nymble

Timed Research

Catch Pokémon to earn XP, Poké Balls, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Collection Challenge

Complete the Collection Challenge to receive Stardust and an encounter with Nymble

PokéStop Showcases

Keep your eyes peeled for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon

The Small Yet Strong event isn’t all that Pokémon Go Trainers have to look forward to. Preparations are underway for a Lunar New Year celebration which will kick off on January 29, 2025. Additionally, Gigantamax will make its debut in six-star Max Battles on February 1, 2025.